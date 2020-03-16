Rise in Prevalence of Depression that Boosts the Growth of Automotive Telematics Market In Industry

Automotive Telematics Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Automotive Telematics market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Automotive Telematics is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Automotive Telematics market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Automotive Telematics market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Automotive Telematics market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Automotive Telematics industry.

Automotive Telematics Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Automotive Telematics market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Automotive Telematics Market:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive telematics market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Trimble, Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom International B.V., Telogis, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Airbiquity, Inc. and Agero, Inc.

The global automotive telematics market is segmented as below:

Global Automotive Telematics Market: By Application

Vehicle Tracking

Fleet Management

Satellite Navigation

Vehicle Safety Communication

Others

Global Automotive Telematics Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Telematics Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Iran South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of by application segment and by vehicle type segment with respect to the above mentioned regions.

