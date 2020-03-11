Riot Control Equipment Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2024)

Market Overview

The riot control equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.

– The increasing dissatisfaction against the local governments in countries like Nigeria, South Africa, France, Haiti, Malaysia, and Sudan is leading to increase in major violence and riots, which is generating the demand for riot control equipment market.

– The development of advanced less-lethal weapons along with unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and for offensive purposes like dropping low-velocity ammunition, pepper sprays and other less lethal weapons will help the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Riot control equipment market includes all the equipment used by police, military, or other security forces to disperse, control, and arrest people, involved in a riot, protest, or demonstration. The market is segmented into personal protective equipment and offensive equipment. The Other Offensive Equipment includes riot control vehicles and riot control UAVs.

Key Market Trends

Offensive Equipment Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Offensive Equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Forces have been deployed in situations that required great restraint. Therefore, there is a need to apply force while limiting casualties which emphasises on the need for advanced riot control equipment. Future weapons will rely on technology and strategy. Some of the riot control equipment that is currently under development are optical distractors, active denial technology, lasers and laser-induced plasmas, and focused acoustics. Laser-induced plasma channel (LIPC), an electroshock weapon, uses lasers, which when fired into the atmosphere cause blooming of the gases to ionise into plasma forming a channel for electricity. Such advanced offensive riot control equipment is expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Europe to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Europe region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Several countries in Europe like France, the United Kingdom, Greece, Romania, and Belgium among others are involved in riots and demonstrations due to dissatisfaction on government. Recently, in August 2018, 50,000 to 80,000 people gathered including many Romanian expatriates to protest against the graft in one of the EU’s most corruption-plagued members at Bucharest. The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, and officers in riot gear responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannon as to control the crowd. Such increasing instances in this region are fuelling the procurement and deployment of riot control equipment.

Competitive Landscape

The market of riot control equipment is highly fragmented with many players who supply different types of products like protective gear and offensive equipment like non-lethal equipment. Some of the few prominent players in the riot control equipment market are Condor Non-lethal Technologies, The Safariland Group, LRAD Corp., Blackhawk, and Combined Systems, Inc. Development of new protective equipment like shields, vests, and helmet with new materials that are lighter in weight with better strength will help the players gain market share over others. Also, the consolidation of the market due to mergers and acquisitions of the market players is expected to intensify the market competition.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Personal Protective Equipment

5.1.1.1 Vests

5.1.1.2 Helmets

5.1.1.3 Gas Masks

5.1.1.4 Shields

5.1.2 Offensive Equipment

5.1.2.1 Area Denial

5.1.2.1.1 Anti – vehicle

5.1.2.1.2 Anti – personnel

5.1.2.2 Ammunition

5.1.2.2.1 Rubber Bullets

5.1.2.2.2 Wax Bullets

5.1.2.2.3 Plastic Bullets

5.1.2.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds

5.1.2.2.5 Sponge Grenade

5.1.2.3 Explosives

5.1.2.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades

5.1.2.3.2 Sting Grenades

5.1.2.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.2.4.1 Water Canons

5.1.2.4.2 Scent Based Weapons

5.1.2.4.3 Teargas

5.1.2.4.4 Pepper Spray

5.1.2.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.2.6 Electroshock Weapons

5.1.2.7 Other Offensive Equipment

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Special Forces

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Qatar

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Combined Systems, Inc.

6.2.2 Desert Wolf

6.2.3 Axon Enterprise Inc.

6.2.4 AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.

6.2.5 LRAD Corp.

6.2.6 The Safariland Group

6.2.7 NonLethal Technologies, Inc.

6.2.8 Condor Non-lethal Technologies

6.2.9 Blackhawk

6.2.10 Etienne Lacroix Group

6.2.11 Lamperd, Inc.

6.2.12 Security Devices International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

