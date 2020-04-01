Rigid Industrial Packaging Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019 – 2029

A recent market study published by XploreMR on the rigid industrial packaging market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & forecast 2019-2029, and offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the rigid industrial packaging market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the rigid industrial packaging market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes prominent segments in the global rigid industrial packaging market, along with key facts about rigid industrial packaging. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the rigid industrial packaging market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about different rigid industrial packaging solutions present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the rigid industrial packaging market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly in the upcoming years.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes a comparative analysis of different rigid industrial packaging products. It includes information about product preference and shelf life of rigid industrial containers.

Chapter 05 – Global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Volume Demand Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the rigid industrial packaging market between the forecast period 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical rigid industrial packaging market.

Chapter 06 – Global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various product types of rigid industrial packaging, in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the rigid industrial packaging market in the forecast period 2019-2029. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical rigid industrial packaging market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the rigid industrial packaging market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the rigid industrial packaging market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the rigid industrial packaging market, which include the drivers and restraints. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the rigid industrial packaging market.

Chapter 09 – Global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product Type

Based on product type, the rigid industrial packaging market is segmented into drums, rigid IBCs, pails, bulk boxes, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Material Type

Based on material type, the rigid industrial packaging market is segmented into plastic, metal, paper and wood, and fibre. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by End Use

This chapter provides details about the rigid industrial packaging market on the basis of end use, and has been classified into chemicals & solvents, oil & lubricants, agriculture & horticulture, automotive, building & construction, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & medical devices, and others.

Chapter 12 – Global Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the rigid industrial packaging market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North American rigid industrial packaging market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of rigid industrial packaging.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America rigid industrial packaging market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the rigid industrial packaging market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the rigid industrial packaging market based on product type and end user in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia rigid industrial packaging market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia rigid industrial packaging market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 –East Asia Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the rigid industrial packaging market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the rigid industrial packaging market in the East Asian region.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania rigid industrial packaging market.

Chapter 19 – MEA Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the rigid industrial packaging market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the rigid industrial packaging market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the rigid industrial packaging market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Greif, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., Cleveland Steel Container, Hoover Ferguson, Group, Time Technoplast Ltd, Snyder Industries, Inc., Schuetz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Thielmann US LLC, Custom Metalcraft, Inc., Automationstechnik GmbH, Transtainer, Hawman Container Services, Schafer Werke Gmbh, Obal Centrum s.r.o., Sicagen India Limited, Industrial Container Services, Inc., Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, Great Western Containers Inc., Myers Container, LLC., and Peninsula Drums CC.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the rigid industrial packaging report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the rigid industrial packaging market.