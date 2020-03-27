Revenue from the Sales of Smart Refrigerator to Surge Exponentially During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Overview:-

Smart refrigerator also known as internet refrigerator was programmed to sense of the type of products being stored inside it and keep a track of the stock through barcode or RFID scanning. The refrigerator is often equipped to determine itself whenever a food item needs to be replenished. Smart refrigerator offers remote monitoring of the appliance and in case of trouble it sends and instant update to service persons immediately. Smart refrigerator allows to create shopping list and order them after installing suitable applications. Smart refrigerators can be monitored from any remote location and can be controlled when there is an unauthorized access.

Dynamic Signature Market: Drivers and Challenges

Disruptive technology and increasing customer personalization and customization is expected to drive the global smart refrigerator market. Technological advancement in electronics and communication sector and the growing need for energy efficiency is projected to impel the growth of smart refrigerator market. Additionally, purchasing power and improving lifestyles would also foster the demand for smart refrigerator, globally. Quick developments in Information Technology infrastructure and topology of wireless communication are the major factors lifting the integration of smart refrigerators with mobile devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Wireless communication plays vital role in monitoring and controlling refrigerator from remote locations, to reduce electricity consumption.

However, the higher cost of smart refrigerator is likely to dampen the global growth over the forecast period. Lack of awareness related to benefits and as well as proper utilization of technologies is the major factor which is expected to hamper the growth of the market in the next few years.

Smart Refrigerator Market: regional outlook

By regions, Smart Refrigerator market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Smart Refrigerator market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Smart Refrigerator market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Smart Refrigerator market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Smart Refrigerator Market Segmentation

By Product

Top freezer refrigerator

Bottom freezer fridge

Side-by-side refrigerator

French door refrigerator

By Price Range

Premium

Economy

Low

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Smart Refrigerator market: competition landscape:-

Key vendors in the Smart Refrigerator market include Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation, Siemens AG, GE Appliance, Hisense Co. Ltd, Midea Group, and Panasonic Corporation.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smart Refrigerator Market Segments

Smart Refrigerator Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Smart Refrigerator Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Smart Refrigerator Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Smart Refrigerator Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Smart Refrigerator Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.