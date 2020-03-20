Reusable Straw Market 2020-2025: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Reusable Straw Market 2020-2025: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and ForecastMarch 20, 2020
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Reusable Straw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market grew a CAGR of around 12% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Reusable straws are a major substitute for plastic straws that are widely being adopted across cafes, schools, hotels, hospitals and restaurants. Generally made from recyclable materials, such as glass, bamboo, stainless steel and titanium, these straws are safer to use as they do not contain harmful chemicals, unlike their plastic counterparts. They are biodegradable in nature, have improved longevity and are portable.
Market Trends
The global reusable straw market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness among the masses regarding the adverse effects of plastic straws, among other plastic disposables. This has consequently led to the burgeoning sales of reusable straws, facilitated by inflating disposable incomes and an enhanced focus toward sustainable development. Moreover, several initiatives are being undertaken by leading players in the food and beverage industry to replace plastic straws with reusable variants. The increasing sales of convenience foods and significant growth in the online food delivery industry are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries have implemented stringent policies to reduce the use of single-use plastics, which is expected to further provide an impetus to the market growth.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Reusable Straw Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Stainless Steel Straw
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Reusable Plastic Straw
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Bamboo Straw
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Glass Straw
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 HORECA
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 China
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Japan
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.1.3 India
9.1.3.1 Market Trends
9.1.3.2 Market Forecast
9.1.4 South Korea
9.1.4.1 Market Trends
9.1.4.2 Market Forecast
9.1.5 Australia
9.1.5.1 Market Trends
9.1.5.2 Market Forecast
9.1.6 Others
9.1.6.1 Market Trends
9.1.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 United States
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Turkey
9.5.1.1 Market Trends
9.5.1.2 Market Forecast
9.5.2 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2.1 Market Trends
9.5.2.2 Market Forecast
9.5.3 Iran
9.5.3.1 Market Trends
9.5.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5.4 United Arab Emirates
9.5.4.1 Market Trends
9.5.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5.5 Others
9.5.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.5.2 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Eco-Products, Inc
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 EcoStraws Ltd.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Crate and Barrel
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Eco Imprints
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Ever Eco
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Final Straw
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Greens Steel
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Jungle Straws
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 Klean Kanteen
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Koffie Straw
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 Simply Straws
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 Steelys Drinkware
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.13 StrawFree.org
13.3.13.1 Company Overview
13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.14 TERRAIN
13.3.14.1 Company Overview
13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.15 U-KONSERVE
13.3.15.1 Company Overview
13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio
