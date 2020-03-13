Retinal Surgery Devices Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2023

The global Retinal Surgery Devices market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Retinal Surgery Devices market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Retinal Surgery Devices market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Retinal Surgery Devices market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

the demand for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) instruments and growing geriatric population in the world. These factors have encouraged continuous advances in the technology deployed in ophthalmic devices and created new growth opportunities in the medical care industry. The retinal surgery devices market is extensively analyzed by its efficacy, usefulness, regional coverage, and overall revenue profits across the globe.

The market includes six major categories within the equipment type segment. These are vitrectomy packs, surgical instruments, vitrectomy machines, microscopic illumination equipment, retinal laser equipment, and others (retinal tamponades and sclera bucke). In terms of revenue, vitrectomy packs held the largest market share within the retinal surgery devices market in 2013. Vitrectomy packs is expected to lead other segments until 2020.

Market players such as Synergetics, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, and IRIDEX Corporation serve as major eye care professionals in the global market. They use advanced retina surgical, pharmaceuticals, and vision care products to help people see the world better. Alcon, Inc. is the leading player in the market due to its cutting-edge innovation, breakthrough technology and comprehensive line of ophthalmic surgical products. By 2020, Alcon plans to invest US$5 billion to develop new methods to treat retinal disorders and other eye-related problems.

Likewise, in a move to increase its capacity to develop new innovations in the retina surgery devices market, Synergetics, Inc. recently launched new products such as VersaPACK and Pinnacle 360ÃÂ°, adding to its portfolio of retinal surgical products.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently stated that the U.S. has more than 26 million people suffering from diabetes, which leads to diabetic retinopathy and other eye-related diseases. Therefore, growing awareness among patients in this region and the need for retinal treatments has boosted growth in the retinal surgery devices market in the U.S.

By 2020, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness high growth in the retinal surgery devices market due to the increasing government initiatives, technological developments, and growing investments by key players.

Highlights of the report:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Retinal Surgery Devices market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Retinal Surgery Devices ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Retinal Surgery Devices market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Retinal Surgery Devices market?

