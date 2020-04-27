Retail Industry in Taiwan-Major trends, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The retail industry in Taiwan continues to maintain its momentum, driven by technology, economic developments and population growth. Key factors in the growth of retail industry are economic growth, rising population, growing youth segment, rising purchasing power and penetration of international players. Retail industry in the Taiwan region will expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over 2013-18. The Overall size of Taiwan retail market is expected to be $11.03 billion USD by 2018.

Taiwan retail sector is driven by rising disposable income, consumer confidence and increasing high net worth Individuals. Taiwan retail market has become more robust after the entry of international retail chains. Retail market is badly affected by low GDP per capita and high cost of land.

The study elucidates the situation of Taiwan and predicts the growth of its Retail Industry. Report talks about growth, market trends, progress, challenges, opportunities, technologies in use, growth forecast, major companies, upcoming companies and projects etc. in the Retail sector of Taiwan. In addition to it, the report also talks about economic conditions of and future forecast of its current economic scenario and effect of its current policy changes in to its economy, reasons and implications on the growth of this sector. Lastly, the report is segmented by various types’ Retail available in the country.

