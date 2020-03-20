RETAIL BANK LOYALTY PROGRAM MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH 1240 MILLION USD BY 2024 GROWING AT CAGR OF 5.8% WITH GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS: MARITZ, FIS CORPORATE, IBM, AIMIA, TIBCO SOFTWARE, HITACHI-SOLUTIONS AND ORACLE CORPORATION

The Retail Bank Loyalty Program market is valued at 880 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 and 2024. The global economic slowdown adversely affected the banking industry of key markets across the globe. To improve their financial performance, banks implemented cost-saving initiatives. As part of such initiatives, banks launched loyalty programs through low-cost channels such as mobile platforms and social media sites.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Maritz, FIS Corporate, IBM, Aimia, TIBCO Software, Hitachi-solutions, Oracle Corporation, Comarch, Loyalty Lab, Exchange Solutions, Bpm’online, Customer Portfolios

Market Segment By Type –

• B2C Solutions

• B2B Solutions

• Corporate

Market Segment By Application –

• Personal User

• Business User

Loyalty programs are structured marketing strategies designed by merchants to encourage customers to continue to shop at or use the services of businesses associated with each program. These programs exist covering most types of business, each one having varying features and rewards schemes.

Loyalty programs have emerged as one of the key marketing tools in the global retail banking industry. Retail banks offer a number of loyalty programs in developed economies, however many of these are commoditized. This has compelled banks to introduce innovative programs in order to remain both competitive and profitable.

There is also an increased pressure on costs due to new regulatory trends in last five years. Loyalty programs are being viewed as an important revenue-driving tool and have been proven to reduce customer acquisition costs. Retail banking in emerging economies is still in its developmental stages, as illustrated by its relatively low loyalty program penetration rates.

Retail banking is a typical mass-market banking industry that lets its customers use local branches of the more widespread commercial banking establishments. Retail banking is also generally known as consumer banking. Its services include mortgages, certificates of deposit (CDs), savings and checking accounts, debit/credit cards, and personal loans. The retail banking sector mainly focuses on catering to the needs of its retail clients.

