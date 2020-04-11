Respiratory Devices And Equipment Market Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast By 2030

The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment used to treat patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders, etc. The market includes the sales of respiratory monitoring devices establishments primarily engaged in the manufacturing of nebulizers, humidifiers, oxygen concentrators, positive airway pressure devices, ventilators, capnographs, and gas analyzers.

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and sleep apnea contributed to the growth of the therapeutic respiratory devices and equipment market. According to World Health Organization, one million people die due to chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases caused by smoking among the 4.9 million people who die due to tobacco consumption and 65 million people suffer with moderate to severe COPD.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market, Segmentation

By Type,

Nebulizers

Humidifiers

Oxygen Concentrators

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Ventilators

Capnographs

Gas Analyzers

By end-user,

Homecare settings

Hospitals

Few Points From Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Characteristics

3. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Size And Growth

4. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Segmentation

5. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

25. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market

27. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Trends And Strategies

28. Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the respiratory devices and equipment therapeutic market are Hamilton Medical Ag, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medica, Ge Healthcare,null, Philips Health Care, Chart Industries, Invacare Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Resmed, Dragerwerk Ag

