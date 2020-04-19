The United States military has no options but to take a different approach to meet its satellite communications requirements in the coming days, depending on the rate of data flow in the digital networks from business services and government-owned facilities. However, the ways experts of the Pentagon will reach there are not clearly stated.

In accordance to an Authority Accountability Department statement released on December 19, the deductions of other ways for the rate of data transmissions between narrowband and broadband satellite communications, performed by the Department of Defense in the previous two years, determined that the defense forces should depend on a variety of government-owned and business satellites. This was to enable satellite communications. However, the statement did not include the recommendations for getting there.

Instead, the deductions determined that the office required more data to produce endorsements, though the GAO gave a warning to Pentagon since it lacks an official idea to consolidate that data. As a result, the watchdog faculty of the Conference endorsed the Secretary of Defense organization to make sure that the leaders of the defense forces execute that idea.

The leaders of the Pentagon stated that they spend roughly $4 billion for wideband satellite communication in a year. The purposes of those services are making voice and video calls and producing information across the globe. The base system for those communications is the Wideband globe, SATCOM of Air the Force, which is a constellation of 10 satellites located in a geostationary revolution. However, military leaders expect the abilities of the satellite debut to expire in the 2020s. At the same time, an extra WGS satellite could expand those abilities into the 2030s, which will delay the unavoidable decisions of the Air Force to purchase a recently made satellite communication system or to depend more on commercial service providers. To enable the maintenance of SATCOM abilities in the 2020s, the authorities need to start lifting off new satellites at the end of the 2020’s.

The Pentagon performed the deductions of other ways to give out endorsements on that idea. The report was completed by June 2018 and points out 11 different ways for SATCOM acquisitions, although it not officially declared. However, the report from GAO stated that the findings from the pentagon majored on three-wide sets of other ways, such as business-majored SATCOM procurement, purpose-developed systems provided by business services, and an attempt that would revolve from purpose-made organization to a new business-oriented structure.