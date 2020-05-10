Renal Biomarkers Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis By 2020-2030

This research study on “Renal Biomarkers market” reports offers the comparative assessment of Renal Biomarkers market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This Renal Biomarkers Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout Renal Biomarkers market report.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

BioPorto Diagnostics A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pacific Biomarkers

BioMérieux, Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corporation)

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Segmentation:

Segmentation:

Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By Biomarker Type:

Functional Biomarker

Serum Creatinine

Serum Cystatin C

Urine Albumin

Up-regulated Protein

Neutrophil Gelatinase-associated Lipocalin (NGAL)

Kidney Injury Molecule-1

INTERLEUKIN-18

Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By Diagnostic Technique:

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

Colorimetric Assay

Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)

Others

Global Renal Biomarkers Market, By End-user:

Hospital

Diagnostic Laboratory

Other End Users

