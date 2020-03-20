Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Industry-Application, Suppliers, Types, Price, Top Key Players and Demand Forecast 2020-2025

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Industry studies a device installed at a remote location that collects data, codes the data into a format that is transmittable and transmits the data back to a central station, or master. An RTU also collects information from the master device and implements processes that are directed by the master.

In the production market, North America is the largest supplier of remote terminal unit at a market share more than 30%. While it is also the largest consumption market, followed by Europe and China.

China is the emerging market of remote terminal unit in smart grid. With the fast development of smart grid industry in China, the market size of remote terminal unit is also larger and larger. In 2015, the production market share of China in the global is about 11.26% while the consumption market share is about 12.10%.

Now, the remote terminal unit market in developed regions like USA and Europe is mature, while the growth rate of remote terminal unit market in developing regions like Asia will be faster. It is expected that the production and consumption market share Asia area occupied will be larger in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2025, from 230 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 14 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

RTUs are equipped with input channels for sensing or metering, output channels for control, indication or alarms and a communications port.

In a smart grid, the remote terminal unit can collects the data of the electric power condition and transmits the data to the station. Today, RTU is a necessary part in the smart grid and transformer substations.

This report focuses on the Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Iskra Sistemi, General Electric, Honeywell, Schweitzer Engineering, Red Lion, Wescon Group, Dongfang Electronics, Nari Group, TopRank, Prestigious Discovery and Arliscoputra Hantama

Market Segment by Type covers:

Small size

Medium size

Large size

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Power Plant

Company Power Sector

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid, with sales, revenue, and price of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

