Releases New Report on the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

The Pneumococcal Vaccines market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

The Pneumococcal Vaccines market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Pneumococcal Vaccines market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Pneumococcal Vaccines market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Pneumococcal Vaccines market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Pneumococcal Vaccines market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Pneumococcal Vaccines across the globe?

The content of the Pneumococcal Vaccines market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Pneumococcal Vaccines market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Pneumococcal Vaccines over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Pneumococcal Vaccines across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Pneumococcal Vaccines and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Market Dynamics

The global demand for pneumococcal vaccines is growing as a result of increasing initiatives by government and private organizations to provide vaccination in developing countries. Public–private partnerships to provide low-cost pneumococcal vaccines in middle-income countries is also expected to propel the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market. Pneumococcal vaccines are introduced in more than 57 Gavi-supported countries under the advance market commitment. Development of pneumococcal vaccines for all age groups is expected to create favourable growth opportunities for the pneumococcal vaccines market. Likewise, increasing awareness among parents regarding vaccination, catch up champignons to reduce IPD risk and partnerships & funding for development of new vaccines are expected to boost the growth of the global pneumococcal vaccines market. However, low immunization coverage for new pneumococcal vaccines, slow introduction of vaccines in middle-income countries, low awareness among older population regarding pneumococcal vaccination are some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the pneumococcal vaccines market.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America was the dominant regional market for pneumococcal vaccines in 2017 and is expected to expand at high CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2018–2028. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global pneumococcal vaccine market due to increasing government funding and the addition of pneumococcal vaccines in national immunization programs in the region.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global pneumococcal vaccines market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Merck & Co., Inc., among others. Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to develop multivalent pneumococcal vaccines. Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. have collaborated with Gavi vaccine alliance to supply their pneumococcal vaccines in Gavi-supported countries. Through this collaboration, both the companies have increased their presence in the market and contribute to the immunization program.

All the players running in the global Pneumococcal Vaccines market are elaborated thoroughly in the Pneumococcal Vaccines market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Pneumococcal Vaccines market players.

