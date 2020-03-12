Releases New Report on the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market.

The Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market.

All the players running in the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market are elaborated thoroughly in the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market players.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The mobile edge computing architecture is a complete combination of hardware, software and service providers. Major business strategies adopted by key players, SWOT analysis and product offerings have also been identified in the research report. The prominent service providers engaged in Mobile Edge Computing market include IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Nokia Corporation, PeerApp Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vasona Networks, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

The Mobile Edge Computing market is segmented as below:

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Component Type

Hardware

Software Video Analytics Location Services Internet of Things (IoT) Data Caching Connected Vehicles Others

Service Consulting System Integration Maintenance



Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others (Manufacturing & Education)

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Technology

4G

5G

Wi-Max

Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market, by Geography type

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



