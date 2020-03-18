Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Insights and Trends 2018, Forecast to 2023

Overview

The banks and financial institutions operate in a highly regulated environment and continuously face new regulations to prevent money laundering and restrict terrorist funding. Banks spend hefty amount due to fines and penalties for non-compliance with regulations. The annual spending of the financial institutions for non-compliance issues is more than $100 billion. The FinTech industry, over the last couple of years, has realized the need and opportunity of RegTech software. The RegTech vendors offer software to simplify the implementation of regulations for financial institutions.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis

The global RegTech market revenue is estimated to be $2,321.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $7,207.6 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period 2018–2023. The solutions include compliance management, reporting, identity management, and risk management. The compliance management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The solutions help organizations in key compliance areas and risk aversion for AML, KYC, MiFID II, Basel III, PSD 2, Solvency II, and AIFMD. The traditional compliance tools are not found to be effective to respond to regulatory changes in recent times. With the major focus of governments across regions with GDPR guidelines, RegTech is expected to majorly impact the financial service organizations. With an increased focus on data protection rules, organizations need to strictly adhere to compliances and monitor transparency in money transactions as laid down by the regulatory bodies to avoid huge penalties. Many RegTech vendors have partnered with GRC vendors to enhance their reach to the market and clients.

The adoption of RegTech is the highest in Europe owing to strict and mandatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data protection. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis as per usage rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in RegTech due to the presence of a few emerging countries and financial hubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

The organization size includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises are estimated to hold the significant market share in 2018, however, SMEs are expected to grow at higher CAGR. The cloud migration of SMEs is comparatively easier than large enterprises, which is driving the growth of SaaS adoption. The organizations are deploying RegTech solutions because of the increasing focus to expedite regulatory operations and manually reduce the complexities for risk assessment.

Regions Analysis

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. The countries covered are the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and Mexico.

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include overview and offerings; and competitive landscape. The emergence of technologies, such as AI, ML, and automation, is impacting the market growth and organizations are adopting RegTech solutions for accurate document verifications, quick data insights, and to reduce risk vulnerability. The companies profiled in the report are Algoreg, Clarus, Reportix, NEX Regulatory Reporting, Lombard Risk, Ayasdi, Featurespace, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Fintellix Solutions, Promapp, NetGuardians, AML Partners, EastNets, OpusDatum, and AXIOMSL.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Global RegTech Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

