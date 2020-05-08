Reclaimed Rubber Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Reclaimed Rubber Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Reclaimed Rubber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Reclaimed Rubber

The report covers forecast and analysis for the reclaimed rubber market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the reclaimed rubber market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the reclaimed rubber market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for reclaimed rubber market was valued at approximately USD 2.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5.64 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Reclaimed rubbers are rubbers cured by a process known as thermo-chemical which softens and swells the rubber. The rubbers viscosity is reduced by mechanical shear and chemical action shortening the polymer chain. Drab and colored, whole tire reclaims, ethylene propylene diene monomer or EPDM, and butyl reclaims are the different types of reclaimed rubber available in the market. Reclaimed rubber is widely used in automotive and aircraft tires, cycle tires, footwear, belts and hoses, molded rubber goods, retreading, and others.

The rising demand for reclaimed rubber in the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the reclaimed rubber market growth. The increasing prices of natural rubber have forced automotive manufacturers to switch to products with lower processing costs and recyclables or rubber blends. Moreover, the growing application of reclaimed rubber in the aircraft tires is likely to upsurge the reclaimed rubber market growth in the upcoming years as well. Additionally, the surging application of the reclaimed rubber in footwear and rubber goods is likely to enhance the consumption of reclaimed rubber, thereby, propelling the reclaimed rubber market growth in the upcoming years. But, the fluctuating prices of the reclaimed rubber may hamper the market growth in the review period from 2019 to 2025. However, growing awareness regarding environmental safety is further expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market.

Global reclaimed rubber market is classified based on the product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segregated into the whole tire reclaims, drab & colored, ethylene propylene diene monomer, butyl reclaims, and others. The whole tire reclaim is the dominating segment of the global reclaimed rubber market. The segment accounted for around 44% of the market share in 2018. The rising demand for the whole tire reclaim due to its excellent durability and versatility, reduced processing costs, and less negative impact on the environment, is expected to boost the reclaimed rubber market growth. Based on application, the global reclaimed rubber market is classified into cycle tires, automotive & aircraft tires, retreading, footwear, belts & hoses, molded rubber goods, and others. In 2018, the automotive & aircraft tires segment dominated the reclaimed rubber market and footwear segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The rapidly growing automotive & aerospace industries in developing economies such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and China are anticipated to increase the consumption of reclaimed rubber, thus, boosting the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global reclaimed rubber market and is expected to sustain its dominance in the upcoming years as well. The booming demand for reclaimed rubber in the automotive industry has further propelled the regional market growth. Moreover, the rapidly growing industrial manufacturing activities are anticipated to fuel the market in the future. Furthermore, North America and Europe are estimated to observe significant growth during the forecast period owing to the surging application of reclaimed rubber in various industries.

The global reclaimed rubber market include key players such as High Tech Reclaim, Genan, SASA Rubbers, Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd., J. Allcock & Sons, MSS Rubber & reclaims, Miracle Rubbers, Revlon Rubbers, Minar Reclamation, Sapphire Reclaim Rubber, Star Polymers, Titan International Ltd., Huxar Reclamation, and Michelin among others.

By Product Type

Whole Tire Reclaim (WTR)

Butyl Reclaim

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Drab & Colored

Others

By Application

Automotive & Aircraft Tires

Cycle Tires

Retreading

Belts & Hoses

Footwear

Molded Rubber Goods

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

