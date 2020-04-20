Recent Business Report On Near Field Communication Market By Major Key Vendors 2015-2024

In this report, the Near Field Communication (NFC) market was valued at USD 4.80 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 47.43 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% over the forecast period.”Near Field Communication (NFC) Market”, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the NFC Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10222574

The NFC enabled devices has been anticipated to grow at tremendous rate owing to continuous transition of data transfer from conventional ways to smart technology. Increasing volume of cashless transactions, and growing adoption of smart appliances are expected to drive the technology growth. Furthermore, declining prices of NFC chips, and increasing adoption of mobile commerce will also benefit the NFC technology over the forecast period.Rising adoption & proliferation of digital wallets & apps payment have encouraged non-payment technology firms to enter into payment landscapes, henceforth, driving the market growth. Moreover, device penetration and well-established infrastructure in developed regions are supporting mobile transactions among consumers and financial institutions. The rising demand for better government policies and security issues is predicted to propel the NFC technology.

The rapid proliferation of mobile payment services has accelerated collaboration amongst the industry participants resulting in the development of the technology in the Asia Pacific region. The international banks are actively investing in building the mobile payment network which is further predicted to increase the application segment collaborating the financial service provider and retailers. Furthermore, the Europe region is projected to witness major technological developments in various applications which include NFC-based transactions, ticketing and access control.

View Source of Related Reports :



Near Field Communication Market

Packaging Robot Market

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Smart Waste Management Market

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of product, the report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• NFC Tags

• NFC Covers

• SD Cards

• NFC ICs

• SIM Cards

• NFC Readers

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10222574

Based on application, the report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Access Control

• Data Sharing

• Ticketing

• Medical Devices

• Product Identification

• Transaction

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of NFC market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in NFC market by top manufacturers/players, with NFC revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Apple Inc., Visa Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, DeviceFidelity, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Gemalto NV, STMicroelectronics N.V., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SONY Corporation, Identiv Group, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd, Mediatek Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V.• Blister Packaging

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10222574

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609