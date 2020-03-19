Real-Time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 25.2% With Major key Players Stanley Healthcare, Ekahau, Zebra Technologies, CenTrak, IBM, Intelleflex and Others 2019-2024

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Real-Time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Real-Time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market Report provides a complete evaluation of the market. The report focuses on producers, providers, segmentation in step with the utility, primary players, clients, possibilities, destiny roadmap, and Real-Time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) Market furthermore. The aggressive information kind evaluation consists of potential, market proportion, profit margin, market boom, consumer consumption, imports, exports, sales, and many others. Advertising techniques, rules, enterprise chain which can be changing the wave of the market also are catered in the report.

*Need Assistance? Send an free Sample Enquiry*

Real-time location system (RTLS) is one of many techniques for detecting the current geographic location of a target, possibly from the vehicle to the manufacturing plant. The use of RTLS products for more and more industries, including supply chain management (SCM), health care, military, retail, entertainment and postal and courier services.

Scope of the Report:

The top five companies in the RTLS market are Stanley Healthcare, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking, Ubisense Group and IBM. These companies held a combined RTLS revenue market share of around 36% in 2016. Stanley Healthcare dominated with 11.98 percent revenue share, followed by Zebra Technologies with 7.63 percent revenue share and TeleTracking with 6.19 percent revenue share.

In terms of revenue generation, the healthcare market for Real-Time Location Systems contributes maximum market share and is estimated to be the major revenue pocket for the global RTLS market. However, the future potential market for real-time location-based solutions includes industrial manufacturing such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing & others, and process industries such as mining and oil & gas. These two industry verticals are estimated to be the emerging markets with a promising future and tremendous growth rate over the forecasted period from 2017 to 2022.

*The global Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market is valued at 1900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7340 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% between 2019 and 2024.*

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Real-time Location System (RTLS) (Real Time Location Systems) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Stanley Healthcare

*Ekahau

*Zebra Technologies

*CenTrak

*IBM

*Intelleflex

*Awarepoint Corporation

*Versus Technology

*TeleTracking

*Ubisense Group

*Savi Technology

*Identec Solutions

*AiRISTA

*Sonitor Technologies

*Elpas

*Axcess International

*Essensium

*GE Healthcare

*TimeDomain

*BeSpoon

*Intelligent Insites

*Mojix

*PINC Solutions

*Plus Location Systems

*Radianse

*RF Technologies

*ThingMagic

*Locaris

*SCHMIDT

*KINGDOES

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: RFID, Wi-Fi, Ultrasound, Infrared, ZigBee, Ultra-Wide Band (UWB), Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Industrial Manufacturing, Process Industries, Government and Defense, Retail, Education, Others