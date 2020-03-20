Ready To Use Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2021

The global Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Photonic IC (Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module Integration) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market dynamics, and the most profitable segments in the photonic IC market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the current and future market potential for photonic ICs across the globe.

On the basis of applications, the photonic IC market is segmented into: optical communication, sensing, optical signal processing, and biophotonics. The market revenue and forecast for different application segments have been included in the report for the period from 2013 to 2022 in terms of US$ Mn, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. Furthermore, the report also segments the photonic IC market on the basis of integration techniques deployed in to monolithic integration, hybrid integration, and module integration. The market revenue and forecast for different integration types have also been included in the report for the period from 2013 to 2022 in terms of US$ Mn, along with the CAGR for the forecast period from 2014 to 2022. Similarly, the report also provides market size and estimates across the geographies for other market segments. The regional analysis of the PIC market gives in-depth insights into the current trends prevailing in different regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Each of these segments provides market size and forecast for the period from 2013 to 2022, highlighting the key factors responsible for influencing and challenging the market growth.

The report also provides the breakdown and review of the various factors affecting the growth of the PIC market, appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors emphasize upon the existing trends and their impact on the market growth. In addition, the report provides a separate section focusing on the key trends and future outlook of the PIC market. Overall, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global PIC market and provides growth estimates for the period from 2015 to 2022, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.

Photonic IC Market, By Integration Type

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Photonic IC Market, By Raw Materials

Indium Phosphide

Gallium Arsenide

Lithium Niobate

Silicon

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others (Silica-On-Silicon, Silicon Dioxide (SiO2), Silicon Nitride (Si3Ni4))

Photonic IC Market, By Components

Lasers

Modulators

Detectors

Attenuators

Multiplexers/De-Multiplexers

Optical Amplifiers

Photonic IC Market, By Application

Optical Communication Fttx and Access Networks Microwave/RF Photonics Long-Haul and Transport Networks Optical Datacom

Sensing Structural Engineering Chemical Sensors Transport and Aerospace Energy and Utilities

Optical Signal Processing Optical Metrology Optical Instrumentation Quantum Optics Quantum Computing

Biophotonics Medical Instrumentation Photonic Lab-On-A-Chip Analytics and Diagnostics Optical Biosensors



Photonic IC Market, By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

