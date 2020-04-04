Ready To Use Electric Bike Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2022

The ‘ Electric Bike market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

The report gives a far-reaching examination of the Electric Bike industry advertise by sorts, applications, players and locales. This report additionally shows the 2014-2024 generation, Consumption, income, Gross edge, Cost, Gross, piece of the overall industry, CAGR, and Market impacting elements of the Electric Bike industry.

A rundown of the competitive spectrum:

manufacturers are involved in the reduction of the overall weight of the electric bikes with a view to enhance the performance, with the help of new techniques and by using alternative raw materials. The pedelec product segment is estimated to be the largest segment by product type and is expected to dominate the global market throughout the period of forecast. The rising health awareness among people is the main reason supporting the growth of the pedelecs segment. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to hold more than 4/5th of the global market throughout the period of forecast. The differentiating strategy that the manufacturers could apply is expansion of the product portfolio by enhancing the current product line; and expanding the product range with improved specifications with the help of NPD (new product developments).

The global electric bike market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2027. The global market will reflect a value of more than US$ 27 Bn by the end of 2027. Several opportunities, trends, restraining factors, etc., decide the fate of the market, its growth path and hence the future prospects within the market that could be exploited by the players present in the global electric bike market.

Electric bicycles to move faster than motorcycles

Pedelec (or electric bicycles) segment by product type is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments in the product category. The pedelec segment is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2027 representing a CAGR of 3.2% during the period of forecast. The popularity of the pedelec category is rising owing to the health benefits pedelecs offer, such as lowering the risk of metabolic syndrome, obesity, as well as hypertension. With this growth rate, it can be inferred that the number of units of pedelecs manufactured in 2017 and 2027 are likely to be more than other segments, hence establishing dominance in the global electric bike market with respect to value as well as volume.

Following the pedelec segment, the electric scooter segment is expected to show moderate growth – a shade less than the pedelec segment – and is more inclined towards high growth and moderate value in 2017. However, considering its growth rate, this trend is expected to change and it would shift towards high growth and high value throughout the period of forecast of the global electric bike market.

Several drivers are expected to influence the growth of the global electric bike market in the coming decade.

Increasing government subsidies and incentives on the purchase of electric bikes, thereby attracting more customers

Silent operation, less sound emission, very less fuel requirement and hence less air pollution

Considered as an alternative to fuel operated vehicles, and considered as a clean technology in the automotive sector. This has spurred the consumption of electric bikes

Rising fuel prices due to never ending demand for fuel has triggered an increase in the adoption of electric bikes as a convenient and better alternative

Increasing purchasing power of consumers owing to rising disposable income

Reduction in the overall percentage of air pollutants as compared to conventional vehicles

Increased health consciousness among people that has spurred the use of pedelecs that serve transportation needs as well as offer health benefits

Better conservation of fuel along with better efficiency pushing the demand for electric bikes, thereby influencing the growth of the global electric bike market

APEJ remains the most lucrative regional market with a high market attractiveness for the electric scooter, electric motorcycle and mostly for the electric bicycles or pedelecs segments as compared to other regions. As far as product types are concerned, the APEJ region is favourable for the growth of the pedelecs segment, which is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 3.3% as compared to the pedelecs segment in North America that is poised to register a CAGR of 2.7% during the period of forecast.

In-depth information about the sales volume and the market share accumulated by each of the company, in addition to the revenue margin of every player is elucidated.

A basic outline of the company, along with its chief rivals and its manufacturing base has also been provided.

The report encompasses, in minute detail, information regarding the products manufactured by every company of Electric Bike market, product specifications, as well as their application scope.

The report is also inclusive the price patterns and the gross margins of the industry magnates.

The revenue and market share accumulated by every region has been enumerated in the report, in addition to the sales forecast and the volume.

The present status of the regional markets in this business sphere in addition to the prospects that every region holds in Electric Bike market in the years to come has been provided.

The projected growth rate of every region in Electric Bike market over the forecast timeline has also been discussed about.

An outline of the Electric Bike market segmentation:

The report elucidates the Electric Bike market in terms of the product landscape.

Details regarding the revenue amassed by every product in tandem with the volume share have been enlisted.

The market share accumulated by every product in Electric Bike market has been specified as well.

The report is inclusive of the application landscape of this industry.

The study encompasses the revenue that every application segment accounts for, as well as the volume and market share of the application.

The Electric Bike market report enumerates quite some details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Electric Bike market has also been acknowledged in the study.

Highlights of the Electric Bike market report: