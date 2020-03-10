Raw Almond Butter Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Barney Butter,The Hain Celestial Group, Cache Creek Foods

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Raw Almond Butter’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Justinâ€™s (United States),Barney Butter (United States),The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States),Crazy Richardâ€™s Peanut Butter (United States),Pic’s Peanut Butter (New Zealand),Once Again Nut Butter (United States),Eden Nuts (United States),Fitjars (United Kingdom),Cache Creek Foods (United States),Zinke Orchards (United States)

The high nutritional value of raw almond butter and high demand for raw almond butter in several sectors are the factors driving the global raw almond butter market. Almonds are considered very significant in diet owing to its nutritional benefits such as, it is very low in cholesterol and sodium, good source of riboflavin, iron, zinc manganese, and magnesium and consist of high levels of Vitamin E. A raw almond butter has a number of unique health benefits which puts it above other nut kinds of butter as one of the healthiest choices available.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Organic Butter, Unsalted Raw Almond Butter, Salted Raw Almond Butter, Whipped Raw Almond Butter, European-Style Raw Almond Butter), Application (Baking, Cuisine, Direct Edible, Food Processing Ingredient), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Residential, Commercial)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Health Consciousness amongst Consumers

Market Growth Drivers: High Nutritional Value of Raw Almond Butter

High Demand for Raw Almond Butter in Several Sectors

Restraints: High Price of Raw Almond Butter

Challenges: Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent & Trademark Analysis

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer

