Rapid Growth in Application Modernization Tool Industry, Share, Size 2020-2026 | Global Market Trends, Demand and Growth by Top Key Players – Advanced Computer Software Group Limited, Aspire Systems, Asysco, Atos SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, FreeSoft, Inc., Language Portability Solutions, Micro Focus, Blu Age, Mphasis Limited

Application Modernization service is designed to help companies make the most out of older strategic applications by enabling them to provide business benefit in today’s digital environment.

The Global Application Modernization Tool Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Scope of global Application Modernization Tool market includes – by Product Type (COBOL, ADA, RPG, Assembler, PowerBuilder, Others), by Application (Emulation, Translation, Business Rules Extraction), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market include – Growing digitization and positive economic outlook, rigorous spending on improving the infrastructure across the globe and the increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies. Also, factors including economic growth, technological innovations, and IT spending influence application modernization tools market.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Advanced Computer Software Group Limited

Aspire Systems

Asysco

Atos SE

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

FreeSoft, Inc.

Language Portability Solutions

Micro Focus

Blu Age

Mphasis Limited

………

The application modernization tool market is primarily segmented based on product type, by application, and region –

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

COBOL

ADA

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and product trends and dynamics, and product capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the Market growth rate.

