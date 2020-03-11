Radioactive Source Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview and Forecast 2026

The global Radioactive Source Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2020 to 2026). The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The global Radioactive Source Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Radioactive Source Market: Mayak, China National Nuclear Corporation, EckertandZiegler Strahlen, IRE, NTP, Epsilon Radioactive Sources, …



The Radioactive Source Market report focuses on the competitive landscape, geographic growth, segmentation and market dynamics, including drivers, constraints and opportunities. It highlights key production, sales and consumption trends. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and the leading companies in the Radioactive Source Market.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Radioactive Source Market:

On the basis of type/product

⇨ Na-22

⇨ Co-57

⇨ Sr-90

⇨ Co-60

⇨ I-131

⇨ Ir-192

⇨ Se-75

⇨ Kr-85

⇨ Am-241

⇨ Others

The Co-60 segment was estimated to account for the major type in market share of about 56% in 2018.

On the basis on the end users/applications

⇨ Industrials

⇨ Medical

⇨ Agriculture

⇨ Academic

⇨ Others

Medical is the most commonly used application and took about 71% market share in 2018.

Radioactive Source Market Regional Analysis Includes

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

❶ Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

❷ Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

❸ Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

❹ Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the Radioactive Source market.

❺ Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

❻ Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

