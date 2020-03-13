Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Outlook – Warns on Macro Factors

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Quantum Cascade Lasers’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan),Wavelength Electronics, Inc. ,Thorlabs, Inc. ,Boston Electronics Corporation ,Block Engineering, Inc. ,mirSense (France),Alpes lasers SA (Switzerland),AdTech Optics ,AKELA Laser Corporation ,Pranalytica Inc. ,Sacher Lasertechnik, LLC

Quantum Cascade Lasers (QCL) are semiconductor lasers that produce in the mid- and long-wave IR bands, and are applicable in spectroscopy, precision sensing, military applications and others. The quantum cascade lasers, has led to a significant progress in mid-IR spectroscopy and its applications to trace gas sensing. High power (50â€“500 mW), room temperature operation with thermoelectric cooling (TEC), and continuously improving wall plug efficiency of continuous wave and pulsed QCL designs, make them suitable field deployable sources for most demanding real-world chemical sensing applications.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Fabry-Perot, Distributed Feedback, External Cavity, Extended Tuning Devices, Others), Application (Precision Sensing, Spectroscopy, Medical, Military Applications, Others), End User (Medical Industry, Telecommunication, Industrial, Aerospace, Defense, Others)

Market Trend:

Multiple Gas Sensing Technique Will Add Value to QCLs

Market Drivers:

Growing Usage in Gas Sensing and Chemical Detection

Increasing Demand from the Medical Industry for Non-Invasive Diagnostic Tools

Restraints: High Cost of Quantum Cascade Lasers

Lack of Skilled Workers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

