Pyrogen Testing Market Surprising Growth: GenScript, Hyglos GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wako USA, WuXi AppTec

Global Pyrogen Testing Market By Product (Kits & Reagents, Services, Instruments), Application (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies , Food and Beverages Companies, Medical Device Manufacturing , Biomedical companies, Others), Test Type (LAL Tests, TAL Test, MAT Test, Recombinant Factor C Assay, In Vitro Tests, Rabbit Pyrogen Tests), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Pyrogen Testing Market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 2 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 12.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising occurrence of technological developments in the industry, new drug launches, government initiatives for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the pyrogen testing market are Charles River, Lonza, Merck KGaA,Ellab A/S, GenScript, Hyglos GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wako USA, WuXi AppTec, Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Sanquin, Pyrostar,, Microcoat Biotechnologie GmbH, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, BioMérieux, a global player in vitro diagnostics and world leader in industrial microbiological control, declare the accretion of Hyglos, a Bernried (Germany). Hyglos expertise in the field of detection of endotoxins. Endotoxins are a constituent of the outer membrane of certain Gram-negative bacteria. They are pyrogenic substances, i.e. they cause high fevers.

In June 2019, 5THGlobal Endotoxin Testing Summit will be held. Itwill bring together the community to explore the most pertinent topics in the industry. Topic will include Recombinant Factor C, the history of pyrogen detection and future trends, Low Endotoxin Recovery studies, the evolution of endotoxin standards. Experts from the pharma industry, key opinion leaders, end-users and regulators will gather to share updates on hot topics and to learn from the practical experience of others.

Market Definition: Global Pyrogen Testing Market

Pyrogen is a matter that causes fever post charge of an injection. Body ache & Increase in body temperature are notable reactions caused due to injection of harmful pyrogen into the body. Pyrogen testing determines the presence of endotoxin and other bacterial byproducts that causes fever in an animal’s body. Vaccines and other injectable drugs must be confirmed to be pyrogen free according to regulatory requirements of 21CFR, USP, and EP. Pyrogen testing plays a major role in advanced healthcare, as it shows the presence of pyrogen in an organism that causes fever.

Market Drivers

Rapid growth and development in pharma & biotech industries

Technological advancements and new drug launches

Rising number of government initiative for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and investments in research and development in the life sciences industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High degree of consolidation to act as a major barrier for new entrants

Segmentation: Global Pyrogen Testing Market

By Product

Kits & Reagents

Services

Instruments

By Application

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Food and Beverages Companies

Medical Device Manufacturing

Biomedical companies

Others

By Test Type

Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate Test (LAL) Chromogenic Tests Turbidimetric Tests Gel Clot Tests

TAL Test

Monocyte Activation Test Test (MAT)

Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC)

In Vitro Tests

Rabbit Pyrogen Tests (RPT)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Pyrogen Testing Market

Global pyrogen testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pyrogen testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

