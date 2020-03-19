Pyrethroids Market 2019-2024: Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Pyrethroids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market to reach a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. Pyrethroids are synthetic variations of naturally occurring pyrethrins, which are obtained from chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium flowers. They exhibit similar properties to pyrethrins but are less toxic to mammals and birds, owing to which they are utilized in veterinary medicines. Other than this, they are also used as pesticides and household insecticides on account of their low mobility in soil, water solubility and volatility. They are widely available in the form of emulsifying concentrates, wet powders, granules and ultra-low-volume (ULV) sprays.

Global Pyrethroids Market Trends:

The growing population and inflating income levels have led to an increase in the consumption of food across the globe. However, owing to a decrease in the arable land, farmers around the world are employing pesticides for enhancing crop yield, which in turn is driving the global pyrethroids market growth. Moreover, due to their low toxicity and cost-effectiveness, pyrethroids are considered as an alternative to organophosphates. Furthermore, they are extensively used as mosquito repellents, which is anticipated to impel the market growth in the future.

Pyrethroids Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Bifenthrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Cypermethrin

Cyfluthrin

Lambda-Cyhalothrin

Others



Market Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



Market Breakup by Pest Type:

Lepidoptera

Sucking Pests

Coleoptera

Diptera

Mites

Others



Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include BASF SE (BASFY), BAYER CROPSCIENCE (BAYERCROP.NS), Dow AgroSciences, Nufarm, SinoHarvest Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, United Phosphorus, Arysta Lifescience, Cheminova, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), FMC, Monsanto, Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, etc.

