PVC Pipes Market Overview 2020, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global PVC pipes market is further projected to reach a volume of 31.7 Million Tons by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2020-2025. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are manufactured by the extrusion of a blend of PVC and various additives. These pipes are durable, sustainable, lightweight, cost-effective and resistant against corrosion and heat. Apart from this, they offer ease in transportation and installation as compared to their conventional counterparts. As a result, they find extensive applications in water systems, underground wiring and sewer pipelines across the globe.

Global PVC Pipes Market Trends:

The expanding applications of PVC pipes in the construction industry represent one of the key factors driving the market growth. Consequently, the significant growth in the construction industry on account of the rising population and rapid urbanization is increasing the sales of these pipes worldwide. Besides this, they are also employed in the agriculture industry for irrigation purposes. Furthermore, PVC pipes are replacing traditional piping systems in various water supplying and water treatment systems, owing to their advantageous physical properties. This, in turn, is expected to create a positive influence on the market in the coming years.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the application, these pipes are primarily utilized for irrigation purposes as they can handle a sudden increase in water pressure in comparison to their traditional counterparts. Other major application areas include water supply, sewerage, plumbing, HVAC, and oil and gas.

On the geographical front, Asia is the biggest market for these pipes, accounting for the majority of the market share. Other major regions include Europe, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

PW EAGLE INC (PWEI)

Plasticos Ferro Sl.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (HKG: 2128)

Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd.

Fujian Aton New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co Kg.

North American Pipe Corporation

IPEX Inc

Wavin B.V.

The Rehau Group

