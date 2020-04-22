Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market studies 2019 with top Companies profile like GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3M, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Industry. This report helps focus you on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are. Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Market Analysis:

The global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 63.79 billion by 2025, from USD 38.63 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3M, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PARI, GF Health Products Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Progressive Trade Media Limited, BeyonDevices, Lda, Aphios, AptarGroup, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,TTP plc,Hovione,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON Corporation, Catalent, Inc. and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cipla Inc. among others.

Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market, By Canister Type (Plain Canisters, Coated Canister), Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings), Formulation, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

Pulmonary drug delivery devices are used since long for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Pulmonary drug delivery pathway is the most effective manner of drug delivery in respiratory diseases as the lungs offer a huge surface area of alveoli with vast higher capillary network which offers an excellent absorbing surface for administration of drugs. Advances in device technology have also led to the expansion of more proficient delivery systems that’s capable of providing large doses and micro particles into the lung. According to the WHO’s Global Health Estimate (GHE), in 2010, at least 321.5 million surgical procedures were needed to increasing burden of disease for the population of around 6.9 billion. These minimum rates of surgical need vary across regions, which can ranges from 3383.0 operations per 100,000 in central South America to 6495.0 operations per 100,000 in western Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2009, 7.3 million cardiovascular system surgeries, 6.1 million digestive system surgeries, 5.2 million musculoskeletal system surgeries, 1.1 million urinary system surgeries, 1.4 million integumentary (skin) system surgeries, 69,000 eye surgeries, 24,000 ear surgeries for inpatient procedures were performed in the United States. Hence the increasing number of surgeries will create the demand for the pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing preference for pulmonary drug delivery as an alternate route of drug delivery

Development of smart/digital inhalers

Increasing respiratory diseases

Regulatory issues

Pricing pressure

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2016, FDA approved V-Go, a wearable 24 hour subcutaneous insulin delivery device by Medtronic for diabetes management, which have helped diabetes treatment outcome.

In April 2013, Bayer Healthcare launched a hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) called Skyla. The product is launched in Europe with the brand name Jaydess, and is used for the prevention of pregnancy for up to three years.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market

The global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level. All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Market Segmentation: Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market

The Global Pulmonary/Respiratory Drug Delivery Market is segmented based on Canister Type, Application, End User, Formulation and Geography

By formulation the global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is segmented into type and device type. Type is further sub segmented into suspension aerosols, solution aerosols and dry powder formulations. Device type metered dose inhalers (MDIS), dry powder inhalers (DPIS) and nebulizers. Nebulizers are further sub segmented into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers and soft mist nebulizers.

By canister type the global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is segmented into plain canisters and coated canister.

On the basis of application the global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cystic fibrosis and others.

On the basis of end user the global pulmonary/respiratory drug delivery market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care settings.

