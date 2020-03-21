Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH), robust drug pipeline, changing lifestyle, and increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Supportive government initiatives for the development of orphan drugs (drugs for rare diseases) are projected to support the market for pulmonary arterial hypertension. For instance, the Rare Disease Act 2002 and Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983 in U.S. offer incentives such as tax credits for the development of orphan drugs. The Orphan Drug Act enables tax credits up to 50.0% of total R&D cost, funding for R&D, protocol assistance, waiver in FDA fees, and clinical tax incentives. These incentives encouraged pharmaceutical companies to invest in the development of orphan drugs for treating PAH.

The Patient-Focused Drug Development initiative highlights the power of and advocacy for patient care in U.S. This initiative helped understand disease severity, impact of disease on patients lives, and available treatment options for diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension. This initiative also helped create awareness about rare diseases in U.S., which helped people undergo diagnosis and avail treatment of rare diseases, including PAH.

In September 2019, Acceleron Pharma, Inc. received FDA orphan drug designation for Sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Sotatercept was evaluated in two Phase 2 trials: the PULSAR trial and the SPECTRA exploratory trial. The company met its primary and key secondary endpoints in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension in January 2020. Innovations such as these are anticipated to drive the overall market for PAH treatment over the forecast period.

Changes in lifestyle such as excessive alcohol consumption, lack of physical activity, smoking, and consumption of fast food increase the risk of hypertension and high blood pressure. Increased blood pressure subsequently gives rise to various diseases such as stroke, heart attacks, and pulmonary arterial hypertension. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is perceived as a variable health risk and is often related with morbidity and mortality due to its alliance with cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, PAH is hard to detect as the symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension are often mild or nonspecific.

Drug Class Insights

On the basis of drug class, the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market has been segmented into Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) stimulators, prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs, phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5), and Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERA). ERA and prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs for treating PAH accounted for a significant market share in 2019. Opsumit and Tracleer target ETB and ETA receptors, whereas Volibris/Letairis targets the ETA receptor.

Prostacyclin and its analogs accounted for a significant share in 2019 owing to the significant increase in the sales of this drug for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. The growing use of oral prostacyclin agents such as Orenitram and Uptravi for the treatment of PAH also contributed to the significant share of the segment.

Regional Insights of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

North America dominated the PAH market in 2019 owing to the developed healthcare infrastructure in U.S. that facilitates access to advanced therapeutics for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. Moreover, growing awareness, high diagnosis rate, and supportive government initiatives resulted in an increased demand for PAH treatment. A well-planned reimbursement structure and high awareness resulted in excellent diagnosis rate of PAH. In addition, supportive legislations such as Rare Disease Act 2002 and the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) 1983 in U.S. has increased the adoption of novel medication for treating PAH.

Europe followed North America with agencies such asEuropean Medicines Agency (EMA) and European Society of Cardiology which promote early diagnosis of PAH. Growing prevalence of risk factors and associated diseases such as HIV increases the risk of PAH. Moreover, rising geriatric population, lifestyle changes, and exposure to pollution is anticipated to contribute toward the increasing prevalence of PAH in Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Improving healthcare system, rapid economic development, and huge population base drive the need for treating PAH. Moreover, high disease burden of HIV and diabetes, which are responsible for the development of the PAH, would support the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market

Key players in the PAH market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.); Novartis International AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; United Therapeutics Corporation; GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK); Pfizer, Inc.; Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp; Bayer HealthCare; and Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Key strategies undertaken by these players to increase their foothold in the market for pulmonary arterial hypertension include new product developments, collaborations, and geographical expansions. For instance, as of July 2019, United Therapeutics Corporation launched Remodulin, a medication used to treat adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, wherein the Implantable System for Remodulin is expected to be launched in early 2020. It also plans to file for FDA approval in the first quarter of 2020 for the use of Tyvaso for interstitial lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis. United Therapeutics also plans to widen the market for its PAH drug, Orenitram.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report on the basis of drug class and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

SGC Stimulators

ERA

PDE-5

