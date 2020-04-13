Proteomics Market 2020: Top Leading Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc.

The global proteomics market was worth $18.01 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.79% and reach $31.28 billion by 2023.

The proteomics market consists of sales of proteomics and related goods. Proteomics is a study of the structure and functions of proteins that are used in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Proteomics is used to evaluate the protein production rate, the involvement of proteins in metabolic pathways, and modifications of proteins.

Rising government funds for research on proteomics drives the growth of the proteomics market. Government funds help researchers in drug discovery, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. For instance, in 2018, in Australia, according to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, the NSW and Commonwealth Governments jointly gave funds of $41 million to support the world-first proteomics project, ProCan. ProCan is an ACRF seed-funded cancer research project at the Westmead Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) and the joint investment enhances research to outsmart cancer. Therefore, rising government funds positively impacts the proteomics market.

Proteomics Market Segmentation

Proteomics Market By Component:

Reagents

Instruments

Proteomics Market By Instrument:

Protein Microarrays

Spectroscopy

X-ray Crystallography

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Protein Fractionation

Proteomics Market By Service and Software:

Core Proteomics Services

Bioinformatics Software & Services

Some of the major key players involved in the Proteomics Market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Waters Corporation

Perkinelmer

Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

GE Healthcare

Caprion Biosciences.

