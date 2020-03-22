Protein Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2024

Protein Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2019-2024March 22, 2020
Assessment of the Global Protein Ingredients Market
The recent study on the Protein Ingredients market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Protein Ingredients market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Protein Ingredients market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Protein Ingredients market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Protein Ingredients market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Protein Ingredients market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Protein Ingredients market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Protein Ingredients market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Protein Ingredients across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
Market: Segmentation
The report analyses the market share of the protein ingredients on the basis of product type, application, product form and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into plant and animal proteins. Plant protein segment is further sub-segmented into soy, wheat, pea and others while the animal protein segment is further sub-segmented into whey protein, casein and caseinates, egg protein and gelatin. Animal protein segment is estimated to account for around 80% revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Along with high consumption, the high prices of eggs and dairy proteins is the major factor impacting the animal protein segment. Soy proteins sub-segment accounts for significant value and volume share owing to a historically high usage of soy isolate, concentrates and texturized vegetable proteins.
In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Protein Ingredients market.
A section of the report highlights protein ingredients demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2027 and sets the forecast within the context of the protein ingredients ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global protein ingredients market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the protein ingredients market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.
Global Protein Ingredients Market: Competitive Outlook
In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are protein ingredients suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Protein Ingredients space.
Key players in the global protein ingredients market include Protein Ingredients suppliers and customers. Protein Ingredients manufacturers include Solae LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Glanbia plc, DMV International B.V, Kerry Group plc, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Arla Food Ingredients, and Sterling Biotech Ltd.
The global protein ingredients market is segmented into:
By Product Type
- Animal Protein
- Whey Protein
- Casein and Caseinates
- Milk Protein
- Egg Protein
- Gelatin
- Plant Protein
- Soy Protein
- Wheat Protein
- Pea Protein
- Others
By Form
- Isolate
- Concentrate
- Others
By Application
- Supplements and Nutritional Powders
- Beverages
- Protein and Nutritional Bars
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Breakfast cereals
- Meat and Meat Products
- Dairy Products
- Infant Nutrition
- Animal Feed
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- U.K.
- Nordic
- Russia
- Poland
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the Protein Ingredients market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Protein Ingredients market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Protein Ingredients market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Protein Ingredients market
The report addresses the following queries related to the Protein Ingredients market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the Protein Ingredients market establish their foothold in the current Protein Ingredients market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the Protein Ingredients market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the Protein Ingredients market solidify their position in the Protein Ingredients market?
