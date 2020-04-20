Protein-based Fat Replacers Market [PDF] 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players CPKelco, Parmalat Canada Ingredients, Calpro Foods

“

Protein-based Fat Replacers Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Protein-based Fat Replacers market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Protein-based Fat Replacers Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Protein-based Fat Replacers market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Protein-based Fat Replacers Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles CPKelco, Parmalat Canada Ingredients, Calpro Foods .

Summary

Protein Based Fat Replacers is a kind of protein which is widely used in range of ingredients and processes to replace fat in foods and beverages. Protein based fat replacers is one of small kind of fat replacers and mainly contains the follow types: Microparticulated protein, Modified whey protein concentrate and other forms of protein products.

Protein-based fat replacers provide a smooth and creamy mouthfeel in low-fat, reduced-fat and fat-free food and beverage products. The product line has been successful in providing added benefits in a number of applications for many years. Generally, the application can be classified as dairy products meat products, etc. Dairy products are the largest application of protein-based fat replacers, with market share of 81.39% in 2015. The market share of dairy products varies with conditions in different countries, with Europe and North America enjoys higher ratio than the other counties. The meat products ratio in Asian countries, however, is comparatively high, due to the diet structure difference.

Protein-based fat replacers can be classified as microparticulated protein, modified whey protein concentrate and other forms of protein products in terms of material type. Microparticulated protein is the major kind of protein-based fat replacers. Due to the technical barrier, the market of protein-based fat replacers is quite concentrated.

The largest producers of protein-based fat replacers in the worldwide are CPKelco, Parmalat Canada Ingredients, which takes a combined share of 92.97% in 2015.The largest producing area of protein-based fat replacers is North America, since the largest player in the market- CPKelco produce product in USA.

The global protein-based fat replacers market would growth with CAGR of 1.81% from 2017 to 2022. The annual consumption amount of protein-based fat replacers would reach to 1435 MT in 2022. In the future, the consumption in portable commercial use like automotive would be the growth point in developing countries.

The global Protein-based Fat Replacers market was 2 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.5% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Protein-based Fat Replacers market:

CPKelco, Parmalat Canada Ingredients, Calpro Foods

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Microparticulated Protein

Modified Whey Protein Concentrate

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Dairy products

Meat products

Others

Protein-based Fat Replacers Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Protein-based Fat Replacers markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Protein-based Fat Replacers market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Protein-based Fat Replacers market.

$

