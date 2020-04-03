(2020-2023) Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Industry Growth Analysis | Top Players Boston Scientific, Edward life sciences, Medtronic, Livanova and Abbott.

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market consists of sales of prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment. These devices that are implanted in the heart of patients who have valvular heart disease. The prosthetic heart valve helps in the reduction of discomfort due to a diseased valve in the heart and reduces the risk of mortality. Mechanical heart valves, transcatheter heart valves and tissue heart valves are a few examples of prosthetic heart valves.

Rising prevalence of valvular heart disease has driven the need for Transcathether Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures, thus driving the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market. TAVR is a minimally-invasive surgical procedure done to cure aortic sthenosis which is a valvular heart disease that affects the aortic valve of the heart. Aortic sthenosis affects the aortic valve by hardening it, thus not allowing blood to properly flow through it and TAVR is used to replace this defective aortic valve with a transcatheter valve. According to the transcatheter valve therapy (TVT) registry, the number of TAVR procedures has increased from 24,808 operations in 2015 to 34,892 operations in 2016 in the USA.

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market By Type:

Transcatheter Heart Valve

Tissue Heart Valve

Mechanical Heart Valve

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market By Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market China Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market

……

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Market are

Boston Scientific

Edward life sciences

Medtronic

Livanova

Abbott

North America was the largest region in the prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market in 2016, followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The prosthetic heart valve devices and equipment market in North America is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

