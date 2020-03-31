Prostate Cancer Drugs Industry By Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and Forecast Analysis By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Prostate Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The prostate cancer drugs market consists of sales of various drugs used for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer caused due to uncontrollable development of cells in the prostate gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Some of the possible treatments for prostate cancer include hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

The increasing male geriatric population is a major driver for the prostate cancer drugs industry. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men aged above 60. According to the United Nations (UN), there were around 962 million people aged 60 or above globally, accounting for 13% of the global population in 2017. The population aged 60 or above is also growing at a rate of around 3% per year. The American Cancer Society’s statistics for prostate cancer in the USA states that about 6 prostate cancer cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or above, and it is rare for men aged less than 40.

Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer

2. Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer

By Therapy:

1. Hormonal Therapy

2. Chemotherapy

3. Immunotherapy

4. Targeted Therapy

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Other

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2592&type=smp

The Prostate Cancer Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The prostate cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Prostate Cancer Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2592

Some of the major key players involved in the Prostate Cancer Drugs market are

Astellas Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi S.A

Bayer AG

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Check Our Blog For More Information: http://blog.tbrc.info/