Proppant Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Proppants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global proppants market reached a value of more than US$ 7.4 Billion in 2019. Proppants are solid materials that are utilized in hydraulic fracturing to keep fissures open. They provide a pathway for hydrocarbons to flow freely from the reservoir to the well and prevent fractures from closing. They are mostly made up of sand, frac sand, resin coated sand, man-made ceramic materials or resin coated ceramic materials. Proppants are found in various shapes and sizes which determine the final permeability through the fracture. These materials are integral to the process of fracturing, which enables easy extraction from permeable reservoirs, and thereby are extensively employed in the oil and gas industry.

Market Trends:

The ever-growing requirement of oil and natural gas across the globe is bolstering the demand for proppants market. Crude oil and natural gas were earlier obtained using conventional extraction methods. However, significant depletion of these natural resources over the years has led to the development of unconventional extraction techniques including hydraulic fracturing, which is spurring the sales of proppants. Apart from this, manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) activities with an aim to develop lightweight variants which reduce proppant settling and require low viscosity fluids for transportation. In addition to this, multifunctional proppants are expected to detect hydraulic fracture geometry and slowly release downhole chemical additives while maintaining conductive hydraulic fractures. Another major factor contributing to the market growth is the advent of horizontal multistage fracturing technique. By 2025, the proppants market size is expected to reach a value of around US$ 9.9 Billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Resin Coated Sand

Ceramic Proppants

Frac Sand

Market Breakup by Application:

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coal Bed Methane

Proppants Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis:

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Degree of Competition

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Market Breakup by Price Analysis:

Price Indicators

Price Structure

Margin Analysis

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. At present, North America accounts for the majority of the total market share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the major players operating in the market include:

Carbo Ceramics Inc.

Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.

S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

JSC Borovichi Refractories Plant

Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppants Co., Ltd.

Mineração Curimbaba Ltda

China Gengsheng Minerals Inc.

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

Superior Silica Sands LLC

Hi-Crush Partners LP

Hexion Inc.

Unimin Corporation

Preferred Sands LLC

Fores Ltd.

Badger Mining Corporation (BMC)

Smart Sand Inc.

Mississippi Sand LLC

Changqing Proppants Corporation

Yangquan Changqing Petroleum Proppants Co. Ltd.

Eagle Materials Inc.

