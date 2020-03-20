Professional Liability Insurance Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 2.9% With Major key Players Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings and Others 2019-2024

The research report on Professional Liability Insurance Market Gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

The coverage focuses on alleged failure to perform on the part of, financial loss caused by, and error or omission in the service or product sold by the policyholder. These are causes for legal action that would not be covered by a more general liability insurance policy which addresses more direct forms of harm. Professional liability insurance may take on different forms and names depending on the profession, especially medical and legal, and is sometimes required under contract by other businesses that are the beneficiaries of the advice or service.

Scope of the Report:

n most cases, growth is likely to be faster in less-developed markets than in developed ones, although much also depends on the degree to which significant competition exists among underwriters in this field and on future claims experience in each country.

Medical Professional Liability Insurance, at US$15.7 billion, accounted for the biggest chunk (40.8%) of the worldwide market pie by professional category. That was followed by approximately US$7.5 billion to professionals in the lawyer, and about US$15.2 billion to professionals in all other segments combined.

“The global Professional Liability Insurance market is valued at 38400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 45600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.”

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Professional Liability Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

*Chubb (ACE)

*AIG

*Hiscox

*Allianz

*Tokio Marine Holdings

*XL Group

*AXA

*Travelers

*Assicurazioni Generali

*Doctors Company

*Marsh & McLennan

*Liberty Mutual

*Medical Protective

*Aviva

*Zurich

*Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

*Munich Re

*Aon

*Beazley

*Mapfre

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Medical Liability Insurance, Lawyer Liability Insurance, Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance, Other Liability Insurance

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Up to $1 Million, $1 Million to $5 Million, $5 Million to $20 Million, Over $20 Million

