Product Engineering Services Market Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Product Engineering Services Market: Snapshot

Of late, the global market for product engineering services has been observing a significant upswing in its market size and valuation. The augmenting demand for speeding up time-to-market (TTM) of a device, or a system, or an assembly, is the main driving force behind the growth of this market. The increasing need for constant innovation and iteration and the soaring demand to reduce production cost are also supporting the growth of this market, considerably.

Industries, such as commercial security, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, defense, and many more have surfaced as the key end users of product engineering services, contributing tremendously to the market’s progress. Over the coming years, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to register a high demand for these services, owing to the rising competition, forcing small enterprises to look for cost-efficient solutions, in order to reduce the overall operational cost. However, large enterprises are still the main contributors to this market and are likely to remain so over the next few years.

Overall, the future of this market looks bright; however, most of the enterprises struggle to utilize full potential of product engineering services, owing to cultural differences in terms of product design and the loss of intellectual property ownership for enterprises, which is expected to hamper the growth of this market in the years to come.

Global Product Engineering Services Market: Overview

Product engineering services involves catering to the increasing sophisticated demands by customers and businesses from manufacturers that is delivered through a development process for both digital and physical products. As buyers insist products to be on developed using latest technologies and improved materials so as to deliver superior quality and enriched user experience, product engineering services companies are continuously engaged in innovation, customization, and cost rationalization to meet these demands.

Global Product Engineering Services Market: Key Trends

The increasing demand to speed up time-to-market (TTM) of a device, assembly, or system is the primary factor driving the product engineering services market. Moreover, the need for continuous innovation and iteration and the rising need to reduce production cost are driving this market.

On the downside, fear of losing authority over intellectual property rights and cultural differences related to product philosophy and design are having a negative influence on the market’s growth.

The rising popularity of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to have a positive influence on the growth of product engineering services market in the forthcoming years. Manufacturers are expected to use IoT to develop new hybrid business model and leverage latest technologies to stir up new product development with the objective of boosting revenue. The rising need for manufacturing stages to be cost efficient is anticipated to fuel the demand for product and component design services segment of product engineering services market.

The increased focus of SMEs on R&D with the objective to augment growth is expected to benefit the product engineering services market in the forthcoming years. With growing competition, industry players are forced to opt for solutions that are cost optimizing and at the same time help reduce overall operational cost. These objectives can be attained using product engineering services that are beneficial in terms of cost reduction, improved time to market, and enhanced customer experience.

In terms of service, the product engineering services market is segmented into product and component design, maintenance, repair, and operations, process engineering, and others.

Global Product Engineering Services Market: Market Potential

Coding being central to the work of software engineers is now changing as they are increasingly moving to product design and project management. Software engineering finds way in product engineering as trained engineers are increasingly getting involved in creating design work, which is the basis of new systems and apps.

In a recent industry development, Cambridge Consultants’ most recent spin-off company Evonetix, is envisioned to transform healthcare and biopharmaceutical and industries through intelligent design. Cambridge Consultants is a software development company that designs products for automation, energy, medtech, and for wireless and digital services.

Global Product Engineering Services Market: Regional Outlook

The global product engineering services market has been divided into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the leading regional market for product engineering services due to the increasing demand to organize its huge workforce. Asia Pacific is expected to have a major traction in the product engineering services market due to the increasing need to organize the massive workforce in this region. An aging population heading towards retirement and an increasing size of multigenerational workforce in this region is displaying the demand for product engineering services among enterprises for resource management.

Global Product Engineering Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The key vendors in the global product engineering services market include Altran, AVL, AKKA Technologies, Capgemini, ALTEN Group, HCL India, and IBM Corporation

