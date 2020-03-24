Procurement Outsourcing Services Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2027

With having published myriads of reports, Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Procurement Outsourcing Services market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global procurement outsourcing services market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the procurement outsourcing services market are Accenture Plc, GEP, Genpact Ltd., Wipro Limited, Infosys Ltd., Aquanima, Optimum Procurement, Corbus, LLC, HCL Technologies, WNS, IBM Corporation and Xchanging among others.

The procurement outsourcing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

By Type

Business Process Outsourcing Services Category Management Source Management Procurement Management Supplier Management Procure to Pay



By Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Energy & Utilities Oil & Gas Power Generation Water

Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Biotechnology

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing Automotive Consumer Goods Industrial Electronics

Retail

Logistics

Others (Defense, Paper & Pulp)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



