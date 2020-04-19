PRESSURE ULCERS TREATMENT MARKET 2020, by Manufactures, Application, Trends, Growth, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The pressure ulcers treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Pressure ulcers also are known as bedsores or pressure sores, are injuries caused to skin and tissues primarily caused by prolonged pressure on the skin. Pressure ulcers can range in severity from patches of discolored skin to open wounds that expose the underlying bone or muscle. Pressure ulcers commonly found in body parts such as heels, elbows, hips, and base of the spine. Pressure ulcers usually affect individuals with mobility disorders.

People with age over 70 years particularly vulnerable to pressure ulcers due to factors such as reduced aging of the skin, blood supply and older people having a higher rate of mobility problems. According to the National Health Service (NHS) England, approximately 24,674 patients reported new pressure ulcer cases between April 2015 and March 2016. Technological advancements in wound care therapy and an increase in the geriatric population are the key driving factors in the pressure ulcers treatment market.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report pressure ulcers also known as bedsores or pressure sores, are injuries caused to skin and tissues primarily caused by prolonged pressure on the skin. The pressure ulcers treatment market are segmented by Product Type and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Under the Wound Care Dressings Segment, Foam Dressing is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market

– Foam dressings are semipermeable polyurethane material used in wound care. Foam dressings are adhesive and non-adhesive dressings and this can be used for a skin graft, surgical and infected wounds, burns, abrasions, lacerations, draining peristomal wounds, and leg ulcers.

– According to National Health Service (NHS) England and Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care, in the year (2015-2016), approximately 24,674 pressure ulcers cases in England and 4,313 cases in Australia were reported.

– As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population is anticipated to rise from 84 million in the year 2014 to 2 billion by the year 2050.

– Thus, increasing geriatric population, traffic accident cases, and surgeries are the key factors driving the growth of the wound care dressings segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America expected to hold a major market share in the global pressure ulcers treatment market due to rising geriatric population, increasing the number of cases of pressure ulcers among the geriatric population, and surge in demand for dressings, devices, and sealants in this region. According to Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, about 1.2 million cases of hospital-acquired pressure injuries (PIs) or ulcers occurred in the year 2015 in the United States and approximately 60,000 Americans die each year as a direct result of pressure injuries or ulcers. Moreover, rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in wound care therapy and presence of well-established healthcare facilities is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Competitive Landscape

The pressure ulcers treatment market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the market players are Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Life Sciences, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Essity Aktiebolag, 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P, Inc, Coloplast Group.

Companies Mentioned:

– Smith & Nephew plc

– Integra LifeSciences

– Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc

– Molnlycke Health Care AB

– Cardinal Health

– Essity Aktiebolag

– 3M Company

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Acelity L.P., Inc

– Coloplast Group

