The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prenatal Vitamin Supplement market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Prenatal Vitamin Supplement market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market

The prenatal vitamin supplement market size was valued at USD 377.2 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about healthy diet and proper medication among the pregnant women is a key factor driving the market. The stressful and sedentary lifestyle of pregnant women has led to the increase in deficiency of minerals and vitamins among them. In addition, improper nutrition to the baby, rise in other birth defects, and increasing awareness regarding the advantages of the prenatal supplements are some of the other factors driving the market.

A healthy diet and consumption of right amount of nutritional components are of utmost importance right from the time of conception, in order to ensure the delivery of a healthy baby. At present, almost all obstetricians in U.S. recommend these supplements to pregnant women. A study by the UC Davis MIND Institute has claimed that the women who were observed not taking daily prenatal immediately before and during the first month of pregnancy were likely to have a child with an autism spectrum disorder, which is twice the rate as that of women who consumed the supplements. In addition, sale of prenatal supplements has increased owing to increase in income levels and promotional initiatives by the market vendors.

Rising awareness among pregnant women is driving the market for prenatal vitamin supplements. For instance, in April 2017, in order to create awareness among parents, health workers, and pregnant women, the National Health Mission (NHM) launched a mobile-based application on the importance of pre and post-natal care, institutional delivery, and immunization. Moreover, in February 2017, the Department of Health Republic of South Africa created awareness by educating public about pregnancy and enhancing healthy pregnancies on the pregnancy week so that women can have healthy babies, thereby driving the demand forprenatal vitamin supplements.

Prenatal vitamin supplements consist of vitamins, calcium, iron, folic acid, and other minerals as compared to regular adult multivitamins. Folic acids are effective in preventing brain and spinal cord abnormalities in babies. Iron is effective in preventing anaemia and aiding the growth and development of the baby. These prenatal vitamin supplements also help in healthy delivery of baby. They are not designed to replace food, however they act as an additional nutrition for healthy food, serving as a backup for any nutritional gaps in the normal diet. Awareness regarding the advantages of prenatal vitamin supplements among the women population has helped the market gain traction in urban as well as rural areas across the globe.

Product Form Insights

The prenatal vitamin supplement market is classified based on the product form as capsules, powder and gummy. The capsules segment held the largest share in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 355.3 million by 2025. This is attributed to doctors preference for prescribing capsules due to their long shelf life, thereby fuelling the demand for capsules. Moreover, advancements in technologies ease out procedures of filling capsules, thereby making it a preference among manufacturers. Furthermore, property of the capsules to dissolve easily with gastric juices is anticipated to further spur the demand of these prenatal vitamin supplements among consumers.

Increasing launch of prenatal vitamin capsules is also a key factor driving the capsule product segment. For instance, in November 2016, Zahler, an exclusive brand of natural vitamins and high quality nutritional supplements, have introduced Prenatal+DHA 300 soft gel tablet. This prenatal vitamin supplement is formulated with vitamins and minerals that promote health, enhance energy, and provide premium nutrition care for the wellbeing of both mother and child.

Distribution Channel Insights

This segment comprises supermarket and drug store, and online platform. Among these, the supermarket and drug store segment held the largest market share in 2018 owing to consumers inclination towards one-stop shopping experience. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is resulting in consumers preference for bulk purchases of these prenatal vitamin supplements at the supermarkets.

The online channel is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to technological advancements and rising adoption of technology by the consumers. Apart from the key players of the market, the popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.in are encouraged to gain traction by selling these prenatal vitamin supplements in certain areas having comparatively less specialty stores. This, in turn, is increasing the sales of the products through online distribution channel. Moreover, discounts available on online platforms are comparatively more than that in the stores, which attract the consumers and increase the sales of these prenatal vitamin supplements.

Regional Insights of Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market

North America held the largest share of 53.1% in 2018. The region is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period owing to increasing number of self-directed consumers. Moreover, higher penetration of dietary supplements and easy availability of quality products are some other factors fuelling the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements in the region. In addition, high level of sedentary lifestyle in the women of western countries is leading to the growth of market. Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Emerging economies are in need of implementing changes in the field of maternal care and health. This is attributed to presence of a large number of pregnant women in the emerging economies deprived of proper nutrition during the peak times of foetus growth. As a result of this, countries such as India and China have remained adamant in developing a healthy mechanism for maternal care. This factor is projected to bring in considerable revenue in the market for prenatal vitamin supplements in the region in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a promising region for the market growth owing to rise in the disposable income in countries including India.

Market Share Insights of Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market

Manufacturers are focusing on expansion of their geographical reach by engaging in mergers and acquisitions with other companies, carrying the objective of increasing their market share and cutting down their operational cost. The competitors mainly compete based on product quality, technological innovations, price, volume, and capacity. Increasing launch of prenatal vitamin supplements is one of the key factors driving the global market. For instance, in June 2018, Natrol LLC have introduced new natrol gummies line of vitamins and supplements. The entire Natrol Gummies line is made with organic ingredients, and is a non-GMO and free from artificial sweeteners, colors, preservatives, and flavors.

Manufacturers are also engaged in mergers and acquisitions in order to increase their sales. For instance, in November 2017, Garden of Life Inc. announced that it will be a part of Nestle with a purpose of expanding its geographical reach and product portfolio. Key players having a strong presence in the global market are Country Life LLC; Garden of Life Inc.; MegaFood; Biotics Research Corporation; Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc.; Church & Dwight Co. Inc.; New Chapter, Inc.; and Abbott Nutrition.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global prenatal vitamin supplement market report based on product form, distribution channel, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Capsules

Powder

Gummy

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Supermarket & Drug Store

Online Platform

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Prenatal Vitamin Supplement Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580