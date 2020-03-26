Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook 2018 – 2028

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: A Detailed Analysis of Important Growth Prospects

XploreMR recently published a market study, “Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018-2028”. This report features the most critical growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market. The market report presents thorough information and it elucidates how the pregnancy point of care testing market will expand during the assessment period 2018-2028 with the help of important market dynamics.

The report includes unique and accurate information on salient growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market to help stakeholders to make value-based business decisions. Important indicators of the pregnancy point of care testing market growth, which include value chain analysis, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, and supply chain analysis, are assessed thoroughly in the report to understand the growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market for the assessment period.

On assessing industry-validated data, market-related facts, and important data about the global expansion of the pregnancy point of care testing market, unique and comprehensive information about the growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market is presented in a seamless format in the report. The information featured in the report is segmented into chapters to offer a comprehensive structure to the pregnancy point of care testing market report.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

This chapter provides the outlook of key growth prospects as a results of thorough analysis on the pregnancy point of care testing market. The chapter includes comprehensive information about demand side trends, supply side trends, and technology roadmap associated with the pregnancy point of care testing market. It also provides quick insights on the summary of global pregnancy point of care testing demand and supply across the world.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Definition of pregnancy point of care testing market is included in this chapter along with a detailed introduction to pregnancy point of care testing market with the help of the market structure. This chapter offers an information on prospects the pregnancy point of care testing market will grow during 2018-2028 in terms of value (US$ billion) and volume (units).

Chapter 3 – Key Market Trends

This chapter provides thorough information about key trends in the pregnancy point of care testing market and how these trends will influence prospects of the market in coming future.

Chapter 4 – Pregnancy Point of Care Testing – Key Inclusions

This chapter include important information global development indicators, such as fertility rate, which may impact growth of the pregnancy point of care market. The section also covers global development indicators for fertility rate and sensitivity chart for various pregnancy point of care testing products by major brands available in the market. Readers can also find detailed comparison of the sales and demand for pregnancy test kits and fertility test kits, in this chapter.

Chapter 5 – Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Volume Analysis, 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter processes information about historic growth parameters and future prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in terms of volume (units). The chapter also provides information about Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and global average pricing analysis benchmark for the forecast period 2018-2028.

Chapter 6 – Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Pricing Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find thorough analysis of the pregnancy point of care testing pricing depending on types, regions, and pricing break-up through 2028, along with the information associated with factors that are affecting pricing of pregnancy point of care testing available across the world.

Chapter 7 – Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Value Analysis, 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter processes information about historic growth parameters and future prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in terms of value (US$ million). The chapter also provides information about Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and global average pricing analysis benchmark for the forecast period 2018-2028.

Chapter 8 – Market Background

The chapter also shed lights on current industry trends in the pregnancy point of care testing industry and analysis on adoption of pregnancy point of care testing across various industrial sectors to help readers in understanding various other factors that can influence growth of the pregnancy point of care testing market. This chapter includes market dynamics, Porter’s five forces analysis supply chain analysis, regional price point analysis, and value chain analysis.

Chapter 9 – Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Region

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market change based on geographical regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 10 – Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Product Type

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market change based on the product types of pregnancy point of care testing, such as pregnancy test kits and fertility test kits. Pregnancy test kits are further segmented in strips/ dipsticks and cards, midstream kits, cassettes, and digital devices. Fertility test kits are segmented into line-indicator kits and digital devices.

Chapter 11 – Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Test Type

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market change based on the test types, which include LH urine, FSH urine, hCG blood, and hCG urine.

Chapter 12 – Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Sample Type

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market change based on the sample types used in design pregnancy point of care testing products, such as urine and blood.

Chapter 13 – Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028, By Distribution Channel

This chapter explains how growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market change based on the distribution channels, which include pharmacy, drugstores, online sales, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and gynecology/fertility clinics.

Chapter 14 – North America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

In this chapter, information on how pregnancy point of care testing market will grow in North American region during 2018-2028 is included. Readers can also find growth prospects of the North America pregnancy point of care testing market in the United States and Canada in terms of market value (US$ billion) and volume (units) by 2028.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Information about growth of the pregnancy point of care testing market in Latin American region during 2018-2028 is featured in this chapter. Growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in Latin America in terms of market value (US$ billion) and volume (units) by 2028 are also included. The market value assessment by country, including Brazil and Mexico, is featured in the chapter.

Chapter 16 – Europe Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in Europe, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume (units) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in the leading countries in Europe such as Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and Russia.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in South Asia, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume (units) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in the leading South Asian countries, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in East Asia, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume (units) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in the leading East Asian countries, including China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

Readers can also find growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in Oceania in terms of market value (US$ billion) and volume (units) by 2028. Readers can find critical growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in the leading countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 20 – MEA Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter focusses on growth prospects of the pregnancy point of care testing market in the Middle East and Africa region, based on the estimates on market value (US$ billion) and volume (units) by 2028. This chapter provides readers with detailed information on growth of the pregnancy point of care testing market in major countries in MEA region, such as GCC Countries, North Africa, and South Africa, during the forecast period.

Chapter 21 – China Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter offers detailed information about the growth of the pregnancy point of care testing market in China during the forecast period, based on product types, test types, sample types, and distribution channels.

Chapter 22 – Japan Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter offers detailed information about the growth of the pregnancy point of care testing market in Japan during the forecast period, based on product types, test types, sample types, and distribution channels.

Chapter 23 – India Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2028

This chapter offers detailed information about the growth of the pregnancy point of care testing market in India during the forecast period, based on product types, test types, sample types, and distribution channels.

Chapter 24 – Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

This chapter provides several forecast factors considered in the pregnancy point of care testing market report. Impact of these forecast factors on the pregnancy point of care testing market is also mentioned in this section.

Chapter 25 – Forecast Assumptions

This section covers all the major forecast assumptions taken into consideration for market analysis of pregnancy point of care testing.

Chapter 26 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter also provides critical information about pregnancy point of care testing market structure, financial share analysis key financials, and competitive developments of each stakeholder in the pregnancy point of care testing market. This can help them to comprehend insights about the competitive landscape in the pregnancy point of care testing market with information about leading and emerging stakeholders in the market.

Chapter 27 – Competition Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings, Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD) GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., BIOSYNEX SA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, NOW Diagnostics Inc, NG BIOTECH SAS, ulti med Products (Deutschland) GmbH, Procter & Gamble Co., Piramal Enterprises, bioMérieux SA, Atlas Medical UK, and Home Health (UK) Ltd are among the key companies in the pregnancy point of care testing market.

Chapter 28 – Assumption and Acronyms Used

Important acronyms and assumptions are featured in the last chapter of the XploreMR report on pregnancy point of care testing market, which can help readers to ensure to appropriate understanding of the information featured in the report.

Chapter 29 – Research Methodology

Important information about the research methodology is featured in this chapter.