Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments And Forecast To 2020 – 2026

Scope of Predictive Maintenance Market: Predictive maintenance (PdM) techniques are designed to help determine the condition of in-service equipment in order to predict when maintenance should be performed. This approach promises cost savings over routine or time-based preventive maintenance, because tasks are performed only when warranted.

North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the predictive maintenance market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region offers potential growth opportunities for the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC and Middle East & Africa (MEA) markets are investing heavily on predictive maintenance solutions and services to increase their production efficiency by reducing unplanned downtime and operational costs.

☯ Cloud

☯ On-premises

☯ Government

☯ Aerospace and defense

☯ Energy and utilities

☯ Healthcare

☯ Manufacturing

☯ Transportation and logistics

☯ Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

