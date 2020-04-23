Predictive Maintenance Market 2020 Competitive Outlook : IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., PTC, Software AG

The Predictive maintenance market report covers organization profiling of key players in the Predictive maintenance market , cautiously breaking down their centre capabilities, and drawing a focused scene for the Predictive maintenance market . It is an expert and a definite report concentrating on essential and auxiliary drivers, Predictive maintenance market size, market estimate, driving sections and geological investigation

Predictive maintenance market is expected to grow by registering a healthy CAGR of 28.43% reaching USD 36.63 billion at 2029 in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Major market growth drivers include increasing the use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights and increasing the need to reduce maintenance costs and downtime.

Few of the major competitors currently working in predictive Maintenance Market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, SAP SE, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., PTC, Software AG, SAS Institute Inc., C3.ai, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Uptake Technologies Inc., Softweb Solutions Inc., Asystom, Ecolibrium Energy, Fiix Inc., Operational Excellence (OPEX) Group Ltd, DINGO Software Pty. Ltd., Sigma Industrial Precision SL and many others.

In addition, there are numerous benefits from the adoption of predictive maintenance, such as potentially extended service life of equipment or assets, increased plant safety, optimized handling of spare parts, and reduced breakdowns and outages, which may have adverse environmental impacts.

Predictive Maintenance Market Drivers:

Increasing the need to raise maintenance costs and downtime will boost this market growth.

Enhanced use of emerging technologies to gain valuable perspectives is also going to boost the market growth.

Predictive Maintenance Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled labor force is another factor which is hampering the market growth

Predictive Maintenance Market Scope and Market Size

Predictive Maintenance Market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, technique, stakeholder and vertical.

On the basis of component segment, the predictive maintenance market is sub segmented into services and solutions. The services segment is further sub segmented into system integration, support and maintenance and consulting. The solution sub segment is further classified into integrated and standalone.

Based on deployment segment, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of its benefits such as cost-effectiveness, generated data, scalability, and effective management.

The predictive maintenance market is also classified on the basis of organization size segment into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Based upon technique segment, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into electrical insulation, oil analysis, vibration monitoring, ultrasonic leak detectors, shock pulse, performance testing and others.

On the basis of stakeholder segment, the predictive maintenance market is sub segmented into MRO, OEM/ODM and technology integrators.

Country Level Analysis of Predictive Maintenance Market

On the basis of region, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Key Developments in the Predictive Maintenance Market :

In December 2019, UpKeep Launches Predictive Monitoring Sensors. UpKeep Sensors is the biggest IoT and predictive monitoring tool. It is built for durability engineers who need a reliable network to control asset safety, manage downtime, and monitor facility health in real time.

In October 2019, The HAECO Group is building a platform called Insight to provide proactive maintenance to consumers. HAECO utilizes Revima’s Flight Watching Predictive Maintenance System and its related Wilco technology to build Insight. The new tool will first be used for aircraft maintenance tests, and the second phase will include predictive inspection of components and sections.

Competitive Analysis and Predictive Maintenance Market Share Analysis:

Table of Content: Predictive Maintenance Market

1 Industry Overview

2. Predictive Maintenance Market Overview

3 Upstream & Production

4 Product Type Segment

5 Product Applications Segment

6 Regional Markets Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. South America

7 Predictive Maintenance Market Subdivisions

8 Predictive Maintenance Market Forecast

9 Predictive Maintenance Market Key Companies List

10 End-User Segments

11 Company Competitions

12 Predictive Maintenance Market Research Conclusions

