PRECISION FARMING MARKET 2020: SIZE, GROWTH, TRENDS, STATISTICS, RESEARCH ANALYSIS AND GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS ARE TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES, TOPCON POSITIONING SYSTEMS, DICKEY-JOHN CORPORATION, CROPMETRICS | FORECAST 2025

The global Precision Farming market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Precision Farming.

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Precision Farming Market are Deere & Company, Trimble, Agco, Agjunction, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology, SST Development Group, Teejet Technologies, Topcon Positioning Systems, Dickey-John Corporation, Cropmetrics, Hexagon Agriculture, Granular, Prospera Technologies, Agribotix, Autocopter Corp

Market Segment By Type –

• Guidance System

• Remote Sensing

• Variable-Rate Technology

Market Segment By Application –

• Yield Monitoring

• Crop Scouting

• Field Mapping

• Irrigation Management

• Weather Tracking & Forecasting

• Inventory Management

• Farm Labor Management

• Financial Management

• Others

Precision farming is defined (also known as precision agriculture or satellite farming) technologies as a farming management concept that utilizes software and hardware for observing, measuring and responding to intra-field variability in crops, resulting in better crop management and more effective output.

On the basis of technology, guidance technology held the largest market size owing to the early adoption of this technology by farmers. GPS-based auto-guidance technology allows growers to reduce the overlapping of equipment and tractor passes, thus saving fuel, labor, time, and soil compaction.

The Americas held the largest share of the precision farming market in 2017. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of precision farming technologies, which is the major reason for the high share of this region in the precision farming market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

