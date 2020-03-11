PRECISE GROWTH OF CONSUMER IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT (IAM) MARKET IMPACT OF EXISTING AND EMERGING FLEXIBLE TRENDS | TOP KEY PLAYERS- MICROSOFT, IBM, SALESFORCE, CA TECHNOLOGIES, SAP SE, PING IDENTITY, OKTA, LOGINRADIUS, GLOBALSIGN

The global Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) market was valued at USD 13.45 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 37.79 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Consumer identity and access management solutions find application across numerous industries, including healthcare, education, government, telecommunication, retail, e-commerce, and hospitality, among others. The exponential rise in adoption of smart devices, digitization of businesses, rising need to prevent cyber frauds are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the access management and consumer identity market. Frequent cases of fraud and cyber-attacks are accelerating the demand for these solutions, along with government support and investments to optimize operations

Research Trades has recently introduced the addition of a new research document to its database titled Global Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market. It affords a clear understanding of the difficulty count number and has been gathered with the aid of suing number one and secondary research techniques. These two methods are anticipated towards taking part precise statistics regarding the marketplace dynamics, ancient activities and the existing scenario.

Additionally, the Global Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market record additionally has a SWOT that regulates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that affect the unique segments of the general market.

Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Microsoft (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Salesforce (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Ping Identity (U.S.), Okta, Inc. (U.S.) LoginRadius (Canada), GlobalSign (U.K.), Trusona (U.S.), SecureAuth (U.S.), Acuant (U.S.), EmpowerID (U.S.), Pirean (U.K.), Avatier (U.S.), Ergon (Switzerland), Ubisecure (Finland), ForgeRock (U.S.), iWelcome (Netherlands), and Gigya, Inc. (U.S.).

Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market segmented By Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market segmented By Solution

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Data Governance

Directory Service

Others

Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market segmented By deployment

On premise

Cloud

Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market segmented By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

The Global Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market file enables new and existing businesses to deal with concerns concerning the power and boom prospects in their current method and enhances them with enough knowledge to make the required alterations. It presents a difficult view of the Global Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market, which emphasizes regions including North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. North America is the vicinity amongst these that encompasses the highest market share while the Southeast Asia market shows significant growth and is becoming the fastest-growing region inside the industry.

The research record of the Global Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market additionally includes an in-depth evaluation of the aggressive landscape. It scrutinizes the enterprise and advertising and marketing approaches of the general market for the coming near near years. Along with this, the research document also consists of an evaluation of the current progress and future plans of the corporations with the intention to realise the route of the players within the near future.

This incredibly surveyed statistical report additionally tries to realise the procedures taken by means of the vendors inside the Global Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market to offer product differentiation via Porter’s 5 forces evaluation that is inventive. With this, it additionally figures out ways through which these organizations can reinforce their stand inside the marketplace and increase their revenues in the course of the forecast tenure.

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

