Precipitated And Chemical Barium Sulfate Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2024

Precipitated barium sulphate is a type of functional filler, which is widely utilized as a pigment extender in surface coating materials, and in the glass and rubber industries. Barium sulphate is superfine with a low oil absorption threshold, allowing for insulation and the prevention of agglomeration and flocculation, ultimately providing the benefit of improved pigmentation efficiency.

Scope of the Report:

Precipitated barium sulphate downstream is wide, the major fields are powder coatings, rubber, plastic, inks, paper and others. In recent years, rubber industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for rubber is expected to drive the demand of the precipitated barium sulphate market. In recent years, Precipitated Barium Sulphate demand is promising, it is also used in inks industry, accounting for about 28.66% in 2015, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of precipitated barium sulphate. There are many barium sulfate are exported to the United States every year.

The worldwide market for Precipitated and Chemical Barium Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Precipitated and Chemical Barium Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cimbar

Huntsman

Solvy

Barium & Chemicals

Jiaxin Chem

Sakai Chem

Shaanxi Fuhua Chem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sulphuric Acid Method

Sodium Sulphate Method

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Powder coatings

Rubber

Plastic

Inks

Paper

Others

