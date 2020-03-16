Prebiotics Market Research Report: Latest Growth Rate, Development Trends, Sales & Revenue

The global market for prebiotics reached $3.2 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly $6.0 billion in 2022 from $3.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global prebiotics products market by type, application, end-use industry and region. The report discusses the applications of different commercially available prebiotics products to derive specific market estimations. A comparative study between conventional and emerging technologies and the importance of the technological advancements in the prebiotics market is detailed. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global prebiotics products market. Patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically, namely for the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includs:

– 54 data tables and 30 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for prebiotics.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analyses of the market through market sizes, revenue forecasts, volume forecasts, and distribution channels.

– Discussion of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– An insight into regulatory factors that will have direct impacts on the prebiotics market.

– Information regarding new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and agreements related to the prebiotics market.

– Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including: Abbott Laboratories, BENEO-Orafti, Bright Food (Group) Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Clasado Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, DSM N.V., FrieslandCampina Domo.

Summary

Prebiotics are food ingredients generated from plant and vegetable fibers and from lactose in certain dairy products. Metabolism and other body processes happen in the presence of various important bacterias and microorganisms present inside the body. Prebiotic materials promote or induce the growth of these enzyme-producing bacterias and microorganisms required for body functions. To put it in different words, prebiotics are nondigestible fibers that act as fertilizers for growth of the enzymeproducing bacterias inside the host’s body. Prebiotics are mostly used to induce the growth of the bacterias present in the gut, and hence helps in metabolism.

The demand for prebiotic products has been restricted considerably by the already high market penetration of probiotic products. Both prebiotic and products have the same common objective of improving body functionality by enhancing the enzymes produced by microorganisms inside the body. However, unlike prebiotic ingredients, probiotics are live microorganisms present in dairy products. Intake of probiotics increases the number of enzyme -producing bacterias, hence improving body metabolism. Probiotics must be kept alive, and hence can be damaged by digestive acids and heat. However, prebiotics are resistant to heat and acids. In addition, prebiotics enhance the growth and performance of the microorganisms already present in the host body, hence improving the overall body’s immunity.

In terms of revenue, the global prebiotics market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2016. It is expected to increase to $5.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. This report segments the overall prebiotics market into type, application, end-use industry and region.

As of 2017, one of the tendencies in the food segment is the health and wellness. The rapid growth of the food industry is resulting in consumer requirements that are more sensible with healthy ingredients for adults and children. For several decades, food products, including milk derivatives, bread, cakes, etc. have been developed to containing prebiotic ingredients and organisms to add to their health value. Research has been conducted into the nutritional and sensory characteristics that must remain in the appropriate conditions during the processing and preservation stages.

The future outlook of the prebiotic market in different geographic regions will be different due to the degree of individual characteristics of the market, types of product lifecycles, government regulations, economic situation, etc. Globally, the growth of the prebiotics market is dependent on factors including the level of acceptance of different dietary supplement products among consumers, inorganic growth model of companies, price volatility of raw materials, economic situation of producing prebiotics as well as the consuming countries, and product innovation by producers, among others. The degree of acceptance of natural prebiotics (based on raw materials such as fructo-oligosaccharide [FOS], galactooligosaccharides [GOS], xylo-oligosaccharide [XOS] and inulin etc.) in developing countries is also considered an important factor for balancing the equilibrium of the prebiotics market. Government regulations regarding the health and nutrition of the human body and utilizing the proper resources of these policies in different countries will be key external forces that will shape the future of the prebiotics market. Sudden changes in export-import policies for prebiotics products in developed countries may impact the market’s future growth potential.