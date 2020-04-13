Powered Surgical Instruments Market 2016-2022 / Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast

Powered Surgical Instruments (PSI) are complex surgical devices used to assist in the performance of neurological, ENT, oral, maxillofacial and orthopaedic surgeries. Product categories of powered surgical instruments include battery/electric large & small bone equipment, pneumatic large & small bone equipment and high speed equipment. Powered surgical instruments play a unique role in the operation theatre. They help not only in reducing the time taken for surgical procedures and provide functionality but also assure consistent performance in surgical procedures. PSI’s are routinely used in many surgical procedures for varied applications such as drilling, cutting and sawing. Increase in R&D activities geared towards developing innovative products and technologies are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

The powered surgical instruments market has been witnessing continuous growth. Factors like ageing population, increasing volume of surgical procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is fuelling market growth. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increased global health care spending, increased accessibility to health care, rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and medical tourism. Some factors limiting the growth of the market are constant pressureon healthcare providers to reduce costs, inadequate quality assurance and lack of proper equipment sterilization practices.

Market Segmentation

The global powered surgical instruments market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type

Surgical sutures and staples

Surgical sutures

Surgical staples

Handheld surgical equipment

Forceps and spatulas

Dilators

Retractors

Graspers

Auxiliary instruments

Cutter instruments

Electrosurgical devices

The surgical sutures and staples segment owns over 2/3rd of the market share of the overall market. This segment is driven by the huge demand for wound closure and closure of surgical incision site and is projected to maintain its market share. But the electrosurgical devices segment is projected to have the highest growth rate owing to the rising demand for these devices.

Segmentation by Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopaedic surgery

Laparoscopy

ENT surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive surgery

Cardiothoracic surgery

Oral and Maxillofacial surgery

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Urology

Microvascular surgery

Cardiovascular surgery

The laparoscopy segment leads the market with a market share of over 20 % mainly due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries in this segment. The plastic and reconstructive surgery segment is projected to have the highest growth rate mainly due to rising demand for cosmetic surgeries.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

There are several geographic drivers for this market. Asia Pacific is steadily growing to be a growth hub for this market. Factors such as rising healthcare needs, booming medical tourism industry and prevalence of chronic diseases are propelling the market growth in this region.The advent of new technologies, high disposable incomes, favourable regulations and ageing population are driving the growth in North America and Europe.

Key Players

Prominent players in the market include KLS Martin group, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Carefusion corporation, Ethicon Inc., Conmed corporation, Medtronic Inc., MicroAire, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC and Stryker Corporation.

