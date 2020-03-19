Power Semiconductor Switches Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 5.3% With Major key Players Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Fuji Electric, Sanken, Nexperia and Others 2019-2024

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Power Semiconductor Switches Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Power Semiconductor Switches Market Report provides a complete evaluation of the market. The report focuses on producers, providers, segmentation in step with the utility, primary players, clients, possibilities, destiny roadmap, and Power Semiconductor Switches Market furthermore. The aggressive information kind evaluation consists of potential, market proportion, profit margin, market boom, consumer consumption, imports, exports, sales, and many others. Advertising techniques, rules, enterprise chain which can be changing the wave of the market also are catered in the report.

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.

Scope of the Report:

Of the major suppliers of power semiconductor switches, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2016. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.54% of the Global power semiconductor switches sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.37% including ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

In this study, the market for power semiconductor switches divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.71%. In the Americas, total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.81 %. The market in China power semiconductor switches accounted for 42.40%, in Japan 10.03%, and in the Rest of Asia 22.05%.

The world’s largest application of power semiconductor switches is in the automotive sector, accounted for 27.79%, followed by Industrial & Power with 23.49%, consumer electronics with 22.30% and Computing & Communications with 21.04%.

*The worldwide market for Power Semiconductor Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 7330 million US$ in 2024, from 5360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.*

This report focuses on the Power Semiconductor Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Infineon Technologies AG

*ON Semiconductor

*STMicroelectronics N.V.

*Toshiba Corporation

*Vishay Intertechnology Inc

*Fuji Electric

*Renesas Electronics

*ROHM Semiconductor

*Sanken

*Nexperia

*Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

*Microsemi

*Semikron Inc

*IXYS

*ABB Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: Power MOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistor, Thyristors

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Automotive & Transportation, Industrial & Power, Consumer, Computing & Communications, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Power Semiconductor Switches product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Power Semiconductor Switches, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Power Semiconductor Switches in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Power Semiconductor Switches competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Power Semiconductor Switches breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Power Semiconductor Switches market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Semiconductor Switches sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

