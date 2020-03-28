Powder Coatings Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

The “Powder Coatings Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

competition landscape of the powder coatings market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, coating method, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market Value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global powder coatings market by segmenting it in terms of type, coating method, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for powder coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type, coating method, and application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global powder coatings market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides value (in terms of value and volume) of the global powder coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on type, coating method, application, and regional segments. The market value and forecast for each type, coating method, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Type

Thermoset Epoxy Polyester Epoxy Polyester Hybrid Acrylic Others ( includes Silicones and Urethanes)

Thermoplastics Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Nylon Polyolefin Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)



Global Powder Coatings Market, by Coating Method

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Application

General Metals

Metal Furniture

Agriculture, Construction, and Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)

Automotive

Architectural

Appliances

Others( includes Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), Plastic, and Glass)

Global Powder Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein powder coatings are used

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the powder coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global powder coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Quantifiable data:-

Market Data Breakdown by Key Geography, Type & Application / End-User

By type (past and forecast)

Powder Coatings Market-Specific Applications Sales and Growth Rates (Historical & Forecast)

Powder Coatings revenue and growth rate by the market (history and forecast)

Powder Coatings market size and growth rate, application and type (past and forecast)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Powder Coatings Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

Finally, the global Powder Coatings market provides a total research decision and also sector feasibility of investment in new projects will be assessed. Powder Coatings industry is a source of means and guidance for organizations and individuals interested in their market earnings.